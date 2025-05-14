(The Center Square) – The Seattle Police Department is seeking the implementation of a GPS tracking device in some patrol cars to prevent dangerous vehicle pursuits.

SPD is required to develop a plan to end a police pursuit that complies with recent state law updates regarding pursuit mitigation. The department is seeking the authorization of StarChase GPS tracking technology to allow SPD to track the precise location of a vehicle with established probable cause or reasonable suspicion of involvement in a crime.

The Starchase technology requires approval from the city council and mayor. On Tuesday, SPD Capt. James Britt briefed the Public Safety Committee on the technology, emphasizing that the technology is not meant to provide persistent surveillance of drivers. According to Britt, the battery life on the technology is eight hours, limiting its use.

“This is meant to help us locate the vehicle that flees from us and replace the need to pursue it,” Britt said during the committee meeting. “It’s also not meant to change our pursuit policy.”

SPD currently utilizes cellular devices that track the movements and locations of vehicles in order to gather evidence for criminal investigations. However, the devices can only be utilized with a search warrant, unlike the StarChase technology.

The department has already received a $250,000 Washington State Department of Commerce Law Enforcement Pursuit Technology grant meant for pursuit mitigation. If city leaders approve the StarChase pilot program, the already-awarded grant funding would go toward the implementation of the technology in 25 patrol vehicles.

Seattle City Councilmember Bob Kettle sees an opportunity to use the state funding on the pilot program.

“It’s a two-year pilot paid for by the state through the grant, so this is an opportunity at no cost to really demo,” Kettle said.

If the city determines that the GPS pursuit mitigation trackers are worthwhile, the ongoing cost to maintain the 25 launchers’ subscriptions is $37,500 annually after the two-year pilot.

According to the presentation, cost savings may be seen in reduced liability from decreased number of vehicle pursuits, which often result in litigation.

“In the end what it’s really going to come down to is the juice worth the squeeze - is the $37,500 we would need to spend ongoing worth [it],” Britt said.

No action was taken by the Public Safety Committee, but council members expressed interest in more statistics showing the success of the StarChase technology in other law enforcement departments.