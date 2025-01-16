Seattle Drug Trafficking Ring ‘The Jungle’ Shut Down

Five Indicted in Large Seattle Drug Trafficking Operation

Federal prosecutors in Seattle announced the indictment Thursday of five members of a drug trafficking organization responsible for a significant portion of narcotics distribution in Seattle's Chinatown-International District. Operating under the moniker "The Jungle," this group has been linked to an inordinate amount of illicit drug activity as local homeless encampments have been found to have ties with the organization.

Key Figures

Indicted were the following:

Tommy Pham, aka "Little T," 37, of Newcastle

Donfeuy Saephan, aka "Blink," 54, of Seattle

Khampheth Keodara, aka "YG," 42, of Seattle

Theodore Nation, aka "Teddy," 35, of Seattle

Sang Tran, 54, of Kent

All five are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted. Pham also faces charges related to firearm possession and drug distribution, while Nation is charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

The Investigation

The operation started in Fall 2023 as a joint operation between the FBI and Seattle police. Law enforcement zeroed in on the area around 12th and Jackson, known for rampant drug activity and stolen goods being sold. This territory was considered "prime real estate for drug traffickers."

Community Impact

The organization preyed on the most vulnerable, often homeless and addicted. Working out of encampments described as "The Jungle," that run from the Chinatown-International District along I-5 into south Seattle, the organization sold fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Seizures

As a result of the investigation, law enforcement seized:

17 firearms

23 kilograms of suspected fentanyl powder, enough to make 1.7 million potentially lethal doses.

This was a significant threat to the neighborhoods, not to mention that the seized amount of fentanyl had the potential to be catastrophic.

Government and Law Enforcement Response

Seattle police have increased their presence in the area by sending in SWAT teams and narcotics investigators, even beginning the regular cleanings of sidewalks around 12th and Jackson. These are part of the increased efforts that netted 14 arrests for narcotics in December 2024 alone.

Chinatown-International District Initiatives

The low-barrier homeless services facility Navigation Center has represented one point of controversy. From an initially expected closure in January 2025, the timeframe has lengthened to extend to March as the Downtown Emergency Service Center works towards preparing a new home for the Center at Pioneer Square. Meanwhile, both area residents and business owners claim it creates significant downtown problems related to illicit drugs.

History

The investigation overlapped with several fires at Jungle encampments in 2023. Those incidents spurred emergency closure orders, but the encampments quickly reappeared. Separately, a Seattle police SWAT operation near I-90 targeted fentanyl dealers, recovering illegal firearms, including a modified shotgun.

Next Steps

While the indictment of these five defendants marks a significant step forward, the community's resilience and further collaboration between government and law enforcement will be what secures long-term safety and recovery in the Chinatown-International District.

