School funding bill generates sharp exchange between OSPI’s Reykdal and Sen. Braun

(The Center Square) – Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, verbally sparred over Engrossed House Substitute Bill 2049 at a Wednesday afternoon public hearing before the Senate Ways & Means Committee.

The bill previously would have allowed an increase in the growth factor from the current 1% property tax cap to as much as 3%. However, Rep. Steve Bergquist, D-Renton, the bill’s sponsor, added an amendment removing the bill’s sections on the growth limit.

The bill's major focus now is education funding and revised guidelines for districts seeking to collect revenue from voter-approved local levies.

According to the bill summary, it “increases the maximum per-pupil limit used for school enrichment levies gradually, over several years, up to $5,035 in the 2031 calendar year.”

On Tuesday, EHSB 2049 passed the House of Representatives on a 58-40 vote, with several Democrats joining all Republicans in opposing the legislation.

Reykdal testified in support of the bill, arguing it gives local school districts the authority to ask voters for more money if necessary.

“I’m in strong support of 2049,” he told the committee. “This undoes a wrong from seven years ago, where, without a requirement from the court, a billion dollars was cut from local schools.”

That wrong was a reference to the McCleary decision, issued by the state Supreme Court in 2012. The decision found that the state was not adequately funding K-12 education and ordered the Legislature to fully fund basic education. This led to a significant increase in state funding for schools. The “McCleary Solution,” implemented in 2018, involved a shift toward state funding and a reduction in local levy authority.

“We want this restored back to local school districts,” Reykdal continued. “Remember, 90% of local levies pass. Despite the rhetoric out there, people overwhelmingly support their local schools."

Braun asked Reykdal how lawmakers can address the situation with regard to school districts that were unable to pass levies.

"I have three districts in my area that levies voted on last night are not passing,” he said, referring to Tuesday’s special election. “Whether it’s a lack of trust or a high tax amount, whatever the reason is, it seems highly likely that we’re going to have more levy failures, which means you have nothing … how do you deal with that?”

Reykdal said it’s typically bonds that fail and levies that pass more often.

“These are levies that didn’t pass, not bonds,” Braun stated.

Reykdal shot back by noting, “Things that don’t pass consistently are bonds at 60%.”

Braun interjected, with the two talking over each other.

“These were not bonds,” the senator reiterated, “they were levies.”

Reykdal noted, “They typically pass at 90%.”

“Not anymore,” Braun retorted.

Reykdal then urged Braun to lobby for the passage of levies in his district.

“You could get in your local paper and say, ‘Please pass levies in my community,’” he said.

“I have done that, but frankly, superintendent, there’s a lack of trust, and you’re saying nothing here that’s restoring that trust,” Braun said, ending the terse exchange by saying he was done with his questions.

Several school district representatives testified on either side of the bill during the hearing, but those who registered their position online were overwhelmingly opposed to the bill.

939 people signed in against the bill, while 15 signed in for the bill.

EHSB 2049 is set for executive session before the Senate Ways & Means Committee on Friday at 1:30 p.m.