The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will host a public meeting on June 26 to discuss using rotenone, a naturally occurring compound found in the roots of several plant species that has been extensively used as an insecticide and to kill fish, to treat West Medical Lake in Spokane County. The aim is to remove goldfish, pumpkinseed sunfish, and other species that negatively impact trout populations. The meeting will be held in person at the WDFW Regional Office in Spokane Valley and online via Microsoft Teams from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Public comments

Public comments on the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Addendum for the proposal are open. Comments can be submitted online, by email, or by mail to Kenneth Behen at WDFW. A decision on the treatment will be made in early July. Rotenone, approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, has been used for over 70 years for fish population management.

Get our free mobile app

More Information

For more information and to participate in the meeting, visit WDFW.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">