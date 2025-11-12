This is straight out of the "What you talkin' bout Willis" file. A man who was found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity in the death of his wife nearly fifteen years ago, is set to play Santa Claus at a holiday event for nearly a month.

Christian Lambert/Unsplash Christian Lambert/Unsplash loading...

The Case Has Ties To The Tri-Cities

In June of 2011 50 year-old Carol Selland was stabbed to death in the Parkland home she shared with her husband Robert. Carol's co-workers called 9-1-1 after she didn't show up for work. When Pierce County Deputies arrived they found Carol and Robert both on the floor.

Get our free mobile app

Robert was holding a knife and appeared to have self-inflicted wounds, Carol was already dead. Robert Selland was taken to the hospital and then charged with 2nd degree murder in her death. Roughly two and a half years later, Selland's trial concluded after two doctors at Western State Hospital testified a brain lesion caused Selland to commit the act. He was found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity.

In 2015 Selland was committed to Western State to be rehabilitated. While there, Robert Selland tried to apply for his deceased wife's death benefits. Carol Selland's son (who lives in Kennewick) helped lead the charge to prevent that from happening.

In order to be released from Western State, a determination of rehabilitation needs to be made. In the case of Robert Selland, at determination to conditionally release him was made last year. Now, Selland will have small children sitting on his lap telling him what they want for Christmas.

The discovery was made by Carol Selland's sister after she was alerted to this Facebook post.

Cheryl Gacek, Carol's sister, told My Northwest.com she fears for her safety

Honestly, I fear for my own life. Even talking today, you know, he’s out free.”

My Northwest.com did a note from Selland's recent evaluation from WSH that said he was following all the conditions of his release.