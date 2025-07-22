The City of Richland announced a new public safety pilot program to address some growing issues in certain areas. You might not recognize mobile security trailers by name, but you've seen them around the area. They've been in the Columbia Center Mall parking lot and are also being used at the Vista Field project in Kennewick. You'll now see them in a few different spots in Richland.

City of Richland City of Richland loading...

RPD has been dealing with increases in certain types of crime. Rising cases of vandalism, street racing, gang activity, theft, and illegal dumping have prompted the use of the mobile units for the next 12 months in three specific locations.

Get our free mobile app

Google Street View/Canva Google Street View/Canva loading...

If you frequent Claybell Park and Badger Mountain Community Park, you'll see them, as well as the City owned parking lot at the Uptown Shopping Center. The mobile securoty trailers are solar powered and the cameras utilize real-time technology for monitoring. A huge benefit in for the city in going this route is that the units can be moved to other areas where crime increases.

They can also be used as an added security element at large events. After the year-long pilot program ends the city plans to dive in to the results and make a decision on if the mobile units will become a permanent part of their commitment to public safety.

So What Happens If You're Caught On Video?

Richland is making sure the community knows that all video footage is managed by City policy. That means:

Only auhtorized personnel will have access

The video will be kept for roughly 30 days before deletion unless needed for investigations

Footage will only be released as required by law.

Richland is very aware that using the technology irresponsibly can create public trust issues along with opposition to continuing the program after the pilot period.

Google Street Maps Google Street Maps loading...

Several City departments are working together to execute the program. City Manager Jon Amundson said in regard to the launch

“Leveraging technology to protect our community is a priority. These mobile surveillance units represent Richland’s commitment to identifying innovative solutions that keep our public spaces safe and welcoming.”

Richland Police and the City Parks & Public Facilities Department are working together to execute the program. Residents are still encouraged to report any suspicious activity as nothing can replace residents that are actively engaged.