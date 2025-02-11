Richland Man Admits To Raping Drunk Teen

A scenario that every parent fears played out last summer in the Tri-Cities, leaving two teenagers the victims of a heinous crime. It involved the teens, social media, alcohol, drugs, and two adult men. According to court documents, it all began last June with contact between 22-year-old Robert Ramirez and one of the teens on social media.

Canva Canva loading...

Ramirez then agreed to pick up the teen, and a friend, outside of a high school in the Kennewick School District. In the car with Ramirez was 24-year-old Marco Tejada of Pasco. The court documents continued to lay out the chain of events. The two men then allegedly bought alcohol and took the teens to a Richland area park to drink before ending up at Mowry Square Apts.

Get our free mobile app

Apparently that is where things took a dark turn as drugs may have been introduced into the equation. Court documents revealed that Tejada held one of the teens down while pressing for sex with her. It is then alleged the other teen was sexually assaulted while unconscious. If it wasn't for some people that noticed the scene one of the teens created while leaving Mowry Square, the men may have gotten away with it.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

After a 911 call was placed and details were relayed, law enforcement were able to catch up to Ramirez and Tejada and take them into custody. By pleading guilty to third-degree rape of a child and providing a place for minors to drink, Ramirez is facing as much as 34 months behind bars plus probation and mandatory registration as a sex offender.

Tejada is facing second degree rape as well as the same two charges as Ramirez. As of this writing, it is unknown if Tejada has a plea deal in front of him. We do know Ramirez will be sentenced on March 12th to answer for his crime.