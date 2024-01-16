How Can We Get A Trader Joe’s In Yakima?

“Persistence is the most powerful force on earth, it can move mountains.“

– Albert Einstein

When Albert Einstein said that unforgettable quote, I’m sure he wasn’t thinking about people signing petitions and writing comments in a gigantic digital forum just to get restaurants and businesses to open up where they live!

There have been so many instances where an idea has sparked talks, eventually leading to action!



Giphy.com

Not to toot my own horn, but I like to think I had a hand in a particular restaurant finally coming to Union Gap! I know it wasn’t ALL me, but my ego begs to differ. And who was the first to start demanding a WinCo, Five Guys, or Cabella’s Sporting Goods in our city? We eventually got each of those.

Sometimes, the companies themselves ask where the people would like them to build next, and in this instance, Albert’s quote works, too. If enough of us comment, maybe we can bring Trader Joe’s to town!



Giphy.com

Looking at the map of all the Trader Joe’s locations in Washington, they have a HUGE gap in the middle (where we are). The closest ones to us are in Spokane, Vancouver, and Kent. Not very close!

The Company is looking to expand, and in the "Contact Us" section of its website (TraderJoes.com), there is a submission form you can fill out to request a new store in your hometown, "Request a Trader Joe's in My City."



Giphy.com

If enough of us fill that out, we could be in like In like Flynn!

Do we need a Trader Joe's in Yakima? Would you even shop there? Tap the App and let us know!

