Hey Yakima! Donate Blood, Save Lives, Get Gift Card!

There comes a point in a person’s life where they want to help but don’t know how.

They don’t have the financial ability to lend a hand containing money.

They might not be strong enough to help move those mountains or have the time to put in to make a difference.

But there is another way you can help that many forget about.

That way is by donating blood; right now, it is needed more than ever.

Redcross.org posted about an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has hit and is even enticing the public to come in and donate.

If you are able to give blood, you really should (especially since you never know when you or a family member may be on the other side and in need of the precious fluid).

But if you need an extra incentive to donate, the Red Cross is now offering donors an Amazon digital gift card (restrictions apply).

People who come in and are eligible to donate (pass screening tests, i.e., questionnaire, blood pressure, iron, etc.) by August 31st, 2024, will get a thank you through a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email.



Make an appointment by visiting Redcross.org. Halfway down the page, you’ll see the Emergency Blood & Platelet Shortage alert with an area for your zip code.

Enter your zip code and follow the steps to start the process of donating, scoring a gift card, and, most importantly, helping save someone’s life.

