Public Meeting Being Held Regarding Re-Introducing Grizzly Bears to N Cascades

The Wenatchee Sportsmen's Association (WSA) will be holding a meeting tomorrow (June 20) on the effort to re-introduce grizzly bears to North Cascades National Park.

The meeting will feature local conservationist Gordon Congdon, along with Chris Servheen - a retired employee of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service who spent 35 years as the agency's Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator and 26 years as the Adjunct Research Associate Professor in the College of Forestry and Conservation at the University of Montana.

Servheen's role with Fish & Wildlife saw him coordinate all research and management on grizzly bears in the contiguous 48 states, while Congdon is a former Director of the Chelan Douglas Land Trust.

In November of 2022, Fish & Wildlife and the National Park Service began an effort to evaluate options for restoring and managing grizzly bears in the North Cascades Ecosystem.

Tuesday's meeting will provide an update on the process, as well as information about grizzly bear biology and the range of potential options for restoring the animals to the North Cascades.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Appleatchee Riders Association, 1130 Circle Street in Wenatchee.

All WSA members and the interested public is encouraged to attend.