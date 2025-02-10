Prosser Washington Native Is Now A World Champion

From the first time he lined up under center for the Prosser Mustangs, greatness was predicted for Kellen Moore. Before heading off to college, Moore set the WIAA record for career touchdown passes (173), the single season passing yards record (4,600 in 2006), and the single season touchdown record (67 in 2006).

Max Preps X Max Preps X loading...

Moore redshirted his first year at Boise State under then Head Coach Chris Petersen. He would go on to lead the Broncos to the best four year run in school history. When Moore's NCAA career was over, he would become the first (and still the only) quarterback in history to win 50 games as a starter while become the first Heisman Trophy candidate from Boise State. Even though he lost just three games over his collegiate career his NFL prospects weren't considered great.

Moore would not hear his name called over the seven rounds of the 2012 NFL Draft. He would sign as a free agent with the Detroit Lions and would stay in "The Motor City" for three seasons. From there, he would head to Dallas and finish his playing career with the Cowboys after the 2017 season. Dallas wasn't ready to let Kellen leave the building as the opportunity to enter the coaching ranks was offered for 2018.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Moore would start as QB coach in Big D before becoming the Offensive Coordinator in 2019. Moore's name would begin surfacing in Head Coaching circles as the Cowboys offense became one of the best in the NFL. He would remain in that role until he was let go after a playoff loss ended of Dallas' 2023 season. Moore would go to Los Angeles and take the same role with the Chargers. Some of the luster would come off of Moore's star after injuries led to LA's offense finishing in the bottom half of the league.

When the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh to be their next Head Coach, Kellen's time in LA was over. After a disappointing 2024 season in their own right, the Philadelphia Eagles came calling. The Eagles had an epic collapse after starting the season 10-1 and needed an overhaul. Moore stepped in, and after a 2-2 start to the season, the Eagles would take off. They would win the NFC East Title and becomes NFC Champions as they rattled off 15 wins in their next 16 games on their way to Super Bowl XLIX.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Kellen Moore would become a Super Bowl Champions, and lift the Lombardi Trophy, as his offense would drop 21 of the 40 points scored on the way to the Eagles 40-22 thrashing of the two time defending Champion Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans. After the regular season, Moore again was mentioned for open head coaching jobs.

He would interview with his old club, the Dallas Cowboys, and with the New Orleans Saints. All signs point to Moore getting his first opportunity to become a Head Coach after the Eagles dominant win. Moore is expected to become the Saints next boss barring any unforeseen circumstance.