Bracing For King Tides And Towering Waves: Oregon Coast Alert

The Oregon Coast is in for a turbulent week, with king tides, towering waves, and stormy weather set to hit from November 15 to 17. Coastal residents and visitors are urged to prepare for potentially hazardous conditions, including coastal flooding, severe waves, and thunderstorms.

Get our free mobile app

King Tides & Coastal Flooding

King tides, a phenomenon of exceptionally high tides, will sweep across the Oregon Coast this week. These tides could exceed the highest average marks by six inches or more, leading to coastal flooding in some areas. Residents near the shoreline should be prepared for the possibility of rising waters, especially on the 15th, 16th, and 17th, as these tides coincide with stormy weather patterns.

Severe Waves & High Surf

Alongside the king tides, the Oregon Coast will experience severe waves ranging from 22 to 28 feet on Monday and Tuesday, peaking early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a high-surf advisory, cautioning against dangerous conditions from 10 p.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Coastal communities, particularly along southern Oregon beaches, should expect the surf to reach dangerous heights, with waves potentially reaching up to 28 feet before subsiding to 20-25 feet by Tuesday night.

Additional Weather Hazards

The challenging weather won’t stop at high surf. Showers and thunderstorms are also expected to sweep through the Oregon Coast, adding to the already active conditions. Travelers and residents are advised to stay alert as these storms could further complicate the situation, with rain adding to the risk of flooding.

Safety First

With these extreme conditions on the horizon, the National Weather Service is urging everyone to exercise extreme caution near the ocean. Particularly risky are areas with jetties, rocks, logs, and driftwood, which can be swept into the surf zone and create additional hazards. Stay away from the water’s edge, and be mindful of the dangerous forces at play along the coast this week.

LOOK: Biggest Snowfalls Recorded in Washington History Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Washington using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

3 Ways Washington Heavy Rain is Dangerous