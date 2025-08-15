Believe it or not, it has been over 15 years since Chiawana High School opened on Argent near 84th. The need for a second high school in the city became apparent as Pasco's growth began skyrocketing in the early 2000s.

Chiawana High School/Google Street View Chiawana High School/Google Street View loading...

At that time, Pasco High was the largest High School in the State, when Chiawana opened, Pasco became the second largest...to Chiawana. It's not like the population growth has slowed since.

Get our free mobile app

The Pasco School District has built a number of new elementary and middle schools between the opening of Chiawana and the announcement that a bond to build a third high school was heading to the ballot for voters to decide.

The Voters Spoke in February of 2023

Pasco has a history of close votes on bonds. While a school levy needs a simple majority (50% plus1) to pass, it takes 60% for a construction bond to pass. In 2017 a bond measure passed the second time around (after challenged ballots were counted) by 60.07%.

Canva Canva loading...

That February it was still a tight vote but 60.9% of voters approved not only a third high school, but also a stand alone College & Career Academy. Construction began not long after with the goal to have both new school open in time for the 2025-26 school year. Mission accomplished.

The Ribbon Cutting For Both Schools Is Next Week

Sageview High School/Pasco School District Sageview High School/Pasco School District loading...

The ribbon cutting for Sageview High School is set for Monday August, 18th at 10am. The nearly 300,000 square foot third high school is located at 6091 Burns Rd and is built to hold 2,000 students. The athletic teams (participating in Class 3A) will be called the Lobos with school colors of forest green, grey, sage, black, and white. Looks like Chiawana might be the second largest high school in the state sooner than later.

Orion High School/Pasco School District Orion High School/Pasco School District loading...

The ribbon cutting for Orion High School is Tuesday August 19th at 10am. The College & Career Academy is located at 1901 E. Salt Lake St. The 65,000 square foot school will welcome 600 students and acceptance is by application only. While the school will not have athletics, they have adopted the name 'Aviators'.