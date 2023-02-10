No Talking “Dirty” in Oregon and Other Absurd Laws Against Lovers

There are or have been a lot of crazy laws on the books in the United States. For example, it is or at least was illegal to talk dirty in Oregon. The law was very specific about when you weren’t allowed to talk dirty – during sex! I wasn’t able to find any detail on how the state planned to enforce the law. Honor system? An angry spouse or partner turning you in?

As long as it’s not at work or in a public place, I think it’s safe to say that you can talk dirty all you want in Oregon these days. Oregon had another weird one - at one time it was illegal to have the number 69 displayed on an article of clothing while in public.

What Other Crazy Lover Laws are on the books?

According to Glamour.com at one time in New York City, men were not allowed to gawk at a female. If caught, it was a $25 fine. In North Carolina there was a law that required lovers to remain in the missionary position – again, how did the creators of these laws expect to enforce them?

Get our free mobile app

Only 2 toys are allowed in the bedroom in this state

canva-getty canva-getty loading...

Being unmarried, living together, and acting in a lewd way in West Virginia could've put you behind bars for up to a year. Arizona had a law that didn’t allow for more than 2 sex toys under one roof – that's not good for business at Castle Stores.

No firearms during sex and no kissing longer than 5 minutes

canva-getty canva-getty loading...

Iowa had a law making it illegal to kiss any longer than 5 minutes – Iowa, the no foreplay state! And, last but not least, there was a Wisconsin law in place that forbid a man from shooting his gun (an actual gun) at the same time his lover climaxed. Whatever you plan to do on Valentine's Day - make it wildly fun...without the gun.

Wacky Washington State Laws True or False?