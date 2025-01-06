Taste Of Texas Thrives In Washington: The Story Of Neighbors BBQ

In the world of barbecue, few stories capture the spirit of resilience and flavor quite like Neighbors BBQ. What was birthed from a pandemic food truck venture in Prosser, Washington, this haven of Texas-style barbecue now churns waves of good tastes throughout the Tri-Cities for locals seeking a true, impassioned experience.

A Pandemic Pivot

That journey began in 2020 when Michael Hicks, Texas-born and Texas-raised, finally started his full-time barbecue business. With a custom food trailer, Hicks brought a taste of Lone Star barbecue culture to Prosser, immediately winning over the community with his passion for quality—from the well-smoked brisket to sausages made by hand. Each dish reflected his intentions learned after years of experimentation and taught by one of the greats in barbecuing, Aaron Franklin. Seems funny to say, I know, but Michael talked about how he learned most of his craft from online videos and the master class of the great Aaron Franklin. He said, “In Texas, I never had a reason to cook BBQ; if I wanted good BBQ, I’d go down the street.” It wasn't until the desert of subpar BBQ in Washington State that he thought it was time to try and bring Texas BBQ to the Pacific Northwest.

But despite all odds, Neighbors BBQ was thriving during the pandemic. With restaurants shut, people had turned to food trucks for their dining needs, and Neighbors was noted for strong flavors and excellence.

Brick-and-Mortar Challenges

Encouraged by early success, Neighbors BBQ moved into a brick-and-mortar location. It allowed for sit-down dining and an expanded menu, but the realities of running a physical restaurant proved daunting. Seasonal dips in business and high operating costs led Hicks to reconsider the business model. He explained that when you’re in a town of 6,000 people, you hit the cap of growth eventually, and with regional popularity spreading, Michael thought this might be as good a time as any to try and grow in a bigger market.

Returning to the Roots

Hicks made the bold move of returning to the food trailer format, this time in the Tri-Cities, a region with a larger population and a growing appetite for barbecue. Soon located near the new Spudnut Shop in Kennewick, off Edison by Kamiakin High School, Neighbors BBQ serves a wider audience while retaining the personal touch that has always set it apart.

The transition allows for flexibility and lowers overhead costs, enabling the team to focus on what matters most: the food. The trailer operates Wednesday through Saturday, 11 AM to 7 PM, with a goal of selling out daily.

The Flavors of Neighbors BBQ

At the root of Neighbors BBQ is a menu inspired by simplicity and tradition. As Hicks says best: quality over quantity. Using nothing but salt, pepper, and time, Hicks says the dishes at Neighbors speak for themselves. Brisket is meticulously trimmed, pulled pork is hand-shredded to remove excess fat, and its sausages are made in-house from a blend of brisket and pork shoulder.

Even side dishes, like mac and cheese, are made fresh to ensure that every aspect of the meal is up to the highest standard. Hicks’s attention to detail and commitment to customer satisfaction have earned Neighbors BBQ a loyal following and rave reviews.

Looking Ahead

As Neighbors BBQ gets settled into its new home, Hicks said he will continue to build out the menu with more sauces and potentially new items, such as smoked turkey. Marketing efforts, including sponsored social media ads and outreach to local radio stations, also hope to cement the brand in the Tri-Cities.

But despite the changes, one thing remains constant: Neighbors BBQ’s dedication to serving exceptional food with a personal touch. For Hicks, it’s not just about barbecue—it’s about creating connections and celebrating the shared joy of good food.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the world of Neighbors BBQ, one thing is certain: this is barbecue done right, and it’s here to stay.