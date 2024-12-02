Mystery in the Pacific Northwest: Susan Lane-Fournier’s Disappearance Ends in Tragedy Near Mt. Hood
The disappearance of 61-year-old Susan Lane-Fournier came to a tragic end when her body was found near Welches, Oregon, on November 29, 2024, a week after she went missing. Her estranged husband has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Timeline of Events
- November 22: Lane-Fournier was reported missing after she did not arrive at work. The search was launched after Clackamas County deputies stopped at her home.
- November 23: Abandoned, her white 1992 Ford F-250 was found close to E. Salmon River Road; searchers found their efforts in the rough Mt. Hood National Forest.
- November 27: Authorities discontinued the search due to weather factors and survivability concerns.
- November 29: Michel Fournier was arrested on the day the remains of Lane-Fournier were found, near Highway 26 and East Miller Road.
Search and Rescue
The exhaustive search was joined by Clackamas Search and Rescue, Portland Mountain Rescue, and K9, involving over two dozen people searching. Even with the efforts, it remained tough, especially with the weather conditions, according to authorities.
Family Reaction
Susan's son, Dakota Lane, never lost hope during the search but recognized the reality unfolding. "We knew conditions were bad, but we didn't want to give up on hope," he said.
Additional Information
Police reported the two dogs, presumed to be traveling with Lane-Fournier, also had been found dead. Detectives asked for information about Michel Fournier's whereabouts around the time of her disappearance.
Public Appeal
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information about the case to come forward. Anyone with information should contact the tip line at 503-723-4949, referencing Case #24-024698.
Ongoing Investigation
As the case unfolds, investigators are piecing together evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding Lane-Fournier's death. The arrest of Michel Fournier was a significant development, but many questions remain unanswered in this tragic case.
