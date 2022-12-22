Mom Charged With Stalking After Catfishing Own Daughter Online

Unfortunately, thousands of kids around the world are victims of cyberbullying. However, one Michigan teen was catfished and bullied online by her own mother.

Kendra Licari was arrested and facing charges of using a computer to commit a crime, two counts of stalking a minor, and one count of obstruction of justice, reported MLive.

The 42-year-old mom was apprehended by police and stands accused of harassing her own daughter and another teen.

Licari allegedly sent 349 pages of harassing text and social media messages to her daughter using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to hide her location, according to The Morning Sun.

The school Licari's daughter attends reportedly started investigating claims of harassment after a cyberbullying report was made in December 2021 to the Beal City Schools.

Licari was a basketball coach at the school during the time, and reportedly was asked by school officials not to return the following year.

The school went to The Isabella County Sheriff's Department and asked them to investigate the matter further.

According to MLive, Licari harassed her daughter from Sept. 13, 2021 to February 2022.

After being confronted with the evidence, Licari confessed to harassing her daughter, but didn't explain why she did it.

"By and large it was mostly just harassing type text messages, demeaning, demoralizing, and just mean texts," Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi told 9&10News.

The disgraced mom was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond earlier this week and is reportedly scheduled to reappear in court Dec. 29, 2022.

Licari is facing multiple years in jail as the computer charge is a 10-year felony, and the other charges are 5-year felonies.