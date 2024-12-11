Dramatic Jewelry Heist in Washington Ends in Rowboat Fiasco

A high-stakes burglary turned into a scene out of a heist movie yesterday that went bad as two suspects fled authorities in a series of increasingly desperate and bizarre maneuvers.

The incident started at about 8:00 a.m. on Killapie Beach Road in Jefferson County, where a man and a woman allegedly broke into a shipping container, stealing $11,000 worth of jewelry. A 911 call alerted law enforcement with a description of the suspects and their SUV getaway vehicle.

jefferson county sheriff's office / Getty / Canva jefferson county sheriff's office / Getty / Canva loading... Jewelry Heist

A Chase Across Land and Water

Jefferson County deputies quickly responded and, with the assistance of Kitsap County authorities, followed the fleeing SUV. "Witnesses reported the vehicle traveling southbound on the Hood Canal Bridge," but the escape took a turn—literally—when the SUV rolled over in a crash near Port Gamble.

Abandoning the vehicle, the suspects attempted to flee on foot before quickly changing course to a waterborne getaway. The thieves stole a rowboat in Port Gamble Bay and used a piece of plywood for an oar. Their vessel was visibly sinking, police said.

jefferson county sheriff's office / Getty / Canva jefferson county sheriff's office / Getty / Canva loading... Jewelry Heist

A Sinking Plan

The escape came apart as deputies launched a drone to track the suspects. The footage captured the futile effort increase as the rowboat began to take on water. The suspects ultimately abandoned the sinking boat and swam to shore, where the police arrested them without further incident.

jefferson county sheriff's office / Getty / Canva jefferson county sheriff's office / Getty / Canva loading... Jewelry Heist

Uncertain Recovery, Inevitable Charges

It is not clear whether or not the stolen jewelry was recovered, but at least the suspects are behind bars and expected to be charged in Jefferson County. The SUV used in the pursuit will be taken for forensic processing.

jefferson county sheriff's office / Getty / Canva jefferson county sheriff's office / Getty / Canva loading... Jewelry Heist

High-Tech Tools and a Humorous Twist

Important to the capture of the suspects was the fact that there had to be a surveillance drone used in real time as they attempted their escape. Meanwhile, the image of two would-be thieves paddling a leaking rowboat added a touch of humor with plywood to an otherwise serious crime.

I certainly know where I am getting my inspiration from for my next screenplay. I will try to sell Hollywood. “This summer, The Jewel Job: Sunk and Busted in theaters now." I can see it.