Meet Jeff...Our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet of the Week

Our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet of the Week is Jeff...or as he is often called around the shelter, Jeffery, because he’s just such a gentleman.Jeff is a senior sweetheart—about 9 years old, based on his teeth—and one of several older dogs currently waiting for a second chance at Tri-Cities Animal Services.

TCAS TCAS loading...

He was found on March 4, 2025, trotting down West 10th Avenue in Kennewick like he had somewhere important to be. A Good Samaritan scooped him up, thinking surely someone would be looking for this sweet, soulful pup. But no one ever came.

Get our free mobile app

The staff believes Jeff may be a border collie mix, though they aren't 100% sure. Breed aside, what is known is that Jeff is a total gem. He’s quiet, well-mannered, and obedient—the kind of dog who doesn’t ask for much except a soft place to rest and a person to follow around. He’s what the staff lovingly calls a Velcro dog...that means he's always close by and ready to offer companionship.

Because he came in as a stray, a full history on his compatibility with other animals isn't known, but judging from his calm and social behavior in the shelter, it's likely he has been around other pets before and would do well with proper introductions.

TCAS TCAS loading...

It’s especially heartbreaking when senior dogs like Jeff end up in shelters. They often get passed over for younger pups, even though they’re usually the ones who need us most. These dogs have already given years of love and loyalty, and they deserve to spend their golden years in a home—not behind a kennel door. They’re typically calmer, more settled, and endlessly grateful for a soft bed, gentle hands, and a little peace and quiet. Jeff still has so much love to give—he just needs someone willing to give him the chance.

Here’s the scoop for potential adopters:

Adoption fee: $50 for all animals at our shelter

for all animals at our shelter No application process —just bring valid ID and proof from your landlord (if you rent)

—just bring valid ID and proof from your landlord (if you rent) We do require a meet-and-greet with your current dog(s) to ensure everyone gets along

You can come meet Jeff Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.—no appointment needed! We’re located at 1311 S 18th Avenue in Pasco, WA.

To see all of TCAS' available adoptable pets, visit www.tricitiesanimalservices.com, or call 509-545-3740. You could also send an email to TCAS-Admin@pasco-wa.gov.