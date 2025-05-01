Stop the presses-this is big news for a lot of us! The divine Ms. Patti LaBelle is coming to town!

If you like Patti LaBelle, this is big news: She's booked a special performance at Legends Casino Hotel for June. This isn't an "enter to win" contest article, I'm just a big fan who is literally excited to find out that she's coming to Toppenish. In case you couldn't tell already, I'm pretty stoked that she's coming this way.

I'm old enough to remember when Patti Pies were the hottest Thanksgiving dessert around. I think I grabbed one at "the Walmarts."

Remember this guy, James Wright, who was singing and praising the Patti Pies? Ha, this video is a classic (but some of the language is definitely NSFW!!)

I need tickets to this show not just for me, but for my deceased dad Herschel, who was a big fan of hers. Patti will be coming to Toppenish fresh off a summer pause of The Queens tour with Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills, and Chaka Khan.

Did you know these 5 facts about Patti LaBelle?

5. Patti is short for Patricia. Her real name is Patricia Holte-Edwards.

4. She played Dwayne Wayne's mom, Adele, on A Different World.



3. She had a guest role on The Nanny.

2. Patti still wants to know where the h*ll were her background singers!

1. This is most important one: Don't mess around and make Patti mad. LOL

Other shows coming to the Yakima Valley that get us giddy include the guys from Who's Live Is It Anyway at the Capitol Theatre, En Vogue at Legends Casino Hotel, Clay Walker at the Ellensburg Rodeo, and Stone Temple Pilots at Legends Casino Hotel.