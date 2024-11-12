With growing fears of crime and uncertainty in Washington, it's important to know what weapons are legal for self-defense. One of the most commonly thought of self-defense items (after pepper spray) is the stun gun or TASER. But are they legal to own, or use, in Washington?

Is it legal to buy and own a stun gun/taser in Washington?

Yes. Washington law doesn't prohibit the purchase or use of stun guns and similar devices on a state level, although some local jurisdictions may have restrictions. They are classified as dangerous weapons, as they can do physical harm, but are not strictly regulated.

Is there a difference between a stun gun and a taser?

The most important difference between a stun gun and a taser is range: stun guns are meant to be used in direct contact. Tasers, on the other hand, fire "projectile prongs" toward a person. These are most commonly used by police, who can get models with a longer range than the general public.

When it comes to Washington State law, no distinction is made between the two.

► Did you know? "Taser" has become a common use term like "kleenex," but still refers to the actual TASER brand. This brand tends to be more expensive than other stun guns or "taser" devices.

Can you carry a stun gun in public?

Yes. However, tasers and similar weapons cannot be concealed when carried unless otherwise exempted under the law (RCW 9.41.250).

There are also exceptions to where stun guns may be carried. Under RCW 9.41, stun guns generally cannot be carried in the following areas:

Public or private schools (elementary or secondary)

Child care facilities

Voting facilities

Restricted access areas

Courtrooms

Government facilities

Private facilities, such as workplaces, stadiums, and concert venues may also choose to prohibit such weapons in their facility.

Can you use a stun gun for self-defense?

Yes. You cannot otherwise use a stun gun in a way that intimidates others or makes them fear for their safety. This rule excludes self-defense.

You may face charges if you assault a police officer with a taser, or if you use one in a way that is deemed criminally negligent.

Check out these articles about local uses of stun guns:

How much does a stun gun or TASER cost?

There are many stun guns available on a budget, which might be good for you if you're uncertain about owning one. Safewise's recommendations include a budget stun gun for just $10, and its best overall recommendation is only $25.

TASER sells several devices, starting at $170 and ranging to $1000.

How do I use a stun gun?

I'm no expert, but SABRE is, and they offer a great guide for beginners.

Keep your stun gun easily accessible. Keep it charged and test it regularly to make sure it's still functioning. Practice grabbing and drawing your stun gun so that you don't fumble in a real defense situation. Try to target the upper hip, the shoulder, or below the rib cage.

