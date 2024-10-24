The Takeaway:

There are almost two dozen "priority" invasive animal species in Washington State.

Several species could be a serious risk to the Columbia Basin and Tri-Cities.

Learning about these species can help with identifying and reporting them in the future.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of the most threatening invasive animals in Washington!

If you've ever come across an animal or bird in your walk around the Columba River and thought "huh, I didn't know they lived here!" you're not alone. Even though we become familiar with many of our native species, some of them remain so well hidden from human life that we don't realize they share our spaces. But those spaces are also under threat from "invasive" species - species that aren't native and may cause significant damage to our native animals, plants, waters, and even people.

The Washington Invasive Species Council exists to help educate citizens and prevent invasive species from devastating our precious natural world. As part of their work, they provide lists of the most dangerous or devastating invasive species - which they label as "priority."

What invasive animal species are near Tri-Cities?

Of the species in the list below, a few have been found near the Tri-Cities area. These include:

The nutria - an aquatic, medium sized rodent which has been seen in the Yakima basin and along the Columbia River.

- an aquatic, medium sized rodent which has been seen in the Yakima basin and along the Columbia River. The bullfrog - a large, hungry species that haunts most of eastern Washington's waterways.

- a large, hungry species that haunts most of eastern Washington's waterways. The northern crayfish - which has been seen in Moses Lake.

What invasive animal species threaten Tri-Cities?

In addition to the nutria, bullfrog, and northern crayfish, there are many species which, if found in the Tri-Cities area, could be disastrous. These species include:

Feral swine (which could greatly affect our local farmers and pose a danger to humans in general)

(which could greatly affect our local farmers and pose a danger to humans in general) The northern pike and northern snakehead (which would prey on both recreational fish and native fish, including vulnerable salmon populations)

and (which would prey on both recreational fish and native fish, including vulnerable salmon populations) Vineyard snails (which would cause significant harm to our agricultural industry)

(which would cause significant harm to our agricultural industry) Zebra and quagga mussels, both of which are freshwater species, could also cause severe damage not only to the Columbia River ecosystem, but could clog water pipes and inhibit aquatic systems.

Take a look through this list of the most wanted invasive animals of Washington - and then learn how you can help.

High Priority Invasive Animals in Washington The Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC) has identified almost two dozen priority animal species that must be identified and eradicated from the state to preserve its ecosystem.

What can you do about invasive animals in Washington?

The first and most important thing you can do is report any sightings of invasive species. Even if you're not 100% positive what you see is an invasive animal, it's important to let professionals who can make that determination know.

The second thing you can do is learn about how you can prevent bringing in invasive species yourself. This means learning about some of the pathways invasive species use to "hitchhike" with humans. You can also learn on ways to prevent species from accidentally getting introduced.

If you have time, you can also volunteer with the Benton Conservation District or Franklin Conservation District.

