Live ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ This Holiday Season in Prosser and Walla Walla!
- It's a Wonderful Life will be performed as an adapted on-stage radio show live.
- Performances will be held in Prosser (Nov 29-30, Dec 1) and Walla Walla (Dec 14-15, 21-22).
- Performed by the local eastern Washington group "Theatre... Not a Dying Art" (T...NADA).
It's a Wonderful Life is a classic Christmas movie - in fact, some would argue it's the classic Christmas movie. My dad, for instance, would insist we watch it every year. As a kid, I hated it - the movie wasn't fun or colorful and just couldn't catch my young interest. I've learned to appreciate it, and its meaningful message of hope and perseverance, as I've gotten older.
Unique Performance Of It's A Wonderful Life in Southeast Washington
If you live in the Tri-Cities or Walla Walla area, listen up: this year is your chance to see an unusual adapted performance of It's A Wonderful Life on stage, thanks to the performing group Theatre...Not a Dying Art (T...NADA).
The classic film has been adapted into a staged 1940's radio show with live sound effects - performing on stage in front of live audiences. This is a way to see the show in a way you've never experienced - a great way to build a new holiday memory this year.
In a press release, T...NADA says:
... at the final curtain, we believe you'll realize the viewers are as necessary as the actors on stage. From the sound effects to the myriad voices the actors use, to the atmosphere created by all this human interaction, we believe you'll agree with us that Theatre...is Not a Dying Art.
It's A Wonderful Life: Prosser Production
If you're looking to visit Prosser to see this stage show, here's what you need to know.
- Where: The Princess Theatre
- When: November 29 & 30 at 7:30 p.m., December 1 at 2:30 p.m
- Tickets Available Here
It's A Wonderful Life: Walla Walla Performance
For those in Walla Walla, here's the essentials.
- Where: Little Theatre of Walla Walla
- When: December 14 & 21 at 7:30 p.m., December 15 & 22 at 2:00 p.m.
- Tickets Available Here
T...NADA Cast For It's A Wonderful Life
The production will feature the following talent from Theatre... Not a Dying Art.
- Michael Thomas (George Bailey)
- Terrence Knox (Clarence, the angel)
- Carisa Simpson (Mary Bailey)
- Lorinda Ferland
- Scott Whitemarsh
- Monty Stevens
- Katrina Roberts
- Carey Simpson
