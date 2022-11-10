Slopes Open This Weekend at One Washington Ski Resort

With winter-like weather this early in November, at least one Washington Mountain Ski Resort has decided to open their slopes this weekend.

49 Degrees North is Open This Weekend

49 Degrees North says they have had two good snowfalls already, amounting to 30 inches of powder, plus they are "making snow," for a very ski-able pre-season weekend. Maybe two if Mother Nature favors them.

This is good news for enthusiasts who haven't been near a mountain since April, or as skiers call it, "the worst month of the year." Okay, maybe they don't call it that. But they think it.

Where is 49 Degrees North?

49 Degrees North is located at:

3311 Flowery Trail Rd,

Chewelah, WA 99109

What Hours is 49 Degrees North Open?

This weekend 49 Degrees North will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, enough time to get a few runs in each day that it is open.

When Does the 2022/23 Ski Season Officially Begin?

Generally, if there's enough snow, there's skiing. This weekend at 49 Degrees North is a good example of that. But here's what area mountains have planned:

Crystal Mountain 11/25

Stevens Pass 12/2

49 Degrees North - This weekend! Also: 12/3

Mission Ridge 12/9

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park 12/12

Mt. Baker 12/14

The Summit at Snoqualmie 12/16

Bluewood 12/17

White Pass 12/17

Alpental 12/17

Source: On the Snow.

Cancel Your Other Plans

You've been waiting all year to strap on your snow-skis and make a run down the mountain, and now it's here. So, call your brahs, pray for a bluebird and make the first tracks on that corduroy. I found a glossary of ski-slang online and am putting it to use here in one giant dump. Impressive, huh?

Have fun this weekend.

