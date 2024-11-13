Attention Artists: Pasco City Hall Wants To Showcase Your Work in 2025

City of Pasco via Facebook / Canva

Heads up, artists: you have until December 15, 2024 to submit your art for exhibition at Pasco City Hall.

 

City of Pasco Opens Submissions For 2025 Exhibit

The City of Pasco has issued a call for artists in Tri-Cities and the general region to apply for its upcoming art exhibition, set to begin in early 2025.

Pasco City Hall will display works of any visual medium from submitting artists. Each accepted artist will be given three months to showcase their art and "the diverse and dynamic spirit of the city."

If you're interested, contact Assistant City Manager Angela Pashon at pashona@pasco-wa.gov with your portfolio.

 

In the city press release, Pashon said, "This exhibition aims to be a celebration of creativity, community, and the stories that make Pasco unique.” 

City of Pasco
Artists from Tri-Cities, Washington

The Tri-Cities has been the home of many artists, seen and unseen. Those include (but are certainly not limited to):

Art Spaces in Tri-Cities

If you'd like to have a place to share your artistry, meet with artists, or even learn to make art, we have a few great places in Tri-Cities to visit.

  • Desert Fiber Arts is an established guild of those who work with fibers and textiles.
  • The White Bluffs Quilt Museum offers a historic look at over 100 vintage quilts, and also offers classes.
  • Art YOUR Way offers regular classes in many types of art for all ages, and also has open studio hours.
  • Confluent is a makerspace in which makers can access studio space and tools, including 3D printers, laser cutters, soldering equipment, a woodworking shop, machine shop, and metalworking shop.

