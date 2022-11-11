Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane

In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city.

Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck.

Dan Roberts Hanna-Barbera's Yogi Bear, Warner Bros. loading...

Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an amusing fish-out-of-water story. I mean, a wild bear - in the city? Ridiculous. Never happens.

Except when it does.

A Bear Has Been Roaming Spokane for Days

On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, Washington Fish & Wildlife Officials had to euthanize an adult black bear. It was captured in the Northwood neighborhood of Spokane after months of sightings in the area.

Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash, and not the bear mentioned in this story. loading...

When possible, bears like this are captured and released elsewhere. In this case, however, officials felt the bear was exhibiting unusual behavior. Bold behavior which could ultimately prove dangerous to residents.

A ring doorbell caught the bear standing at someone's front door. Another time, the bear approached a sliding backdoor in the back of a house.

The bear certainly seemed to understand what a door was.

Other Recent Bear Sightings in Spokane

It turns out, bear sightings in Spokane are more common than you think. And not just near the hiking trails.

August 30th, 2022 - A young black bear up a tree in North Spokane.

June 3rd, 2021 - Bear spotted in the Spokane Valley.

July 2nd, 2021 - Bear on Spokane's South Hill captured.

May 26th, 2020 - Mama Bear & two cubs spotted in Dishman Hills.

Keep scrolling for other wild animals you can spot in Washington.

Video referenced in this article:

Amazing Animals To Spot In Washington State