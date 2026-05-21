Everything New on Netflix in June 2026
It’s June. It’s hot. Too hot. You don’t want to go outside. You can’t go outside. You’d start sweating! Gross. So what are you gonna do?
Maybe you’ll watch something (or 200 somethings) on Netflix. June on the service features the return of the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, along with the premiere of the new Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy Office Romance. There’s also a new buddy comedy starring John Cena and Eric Andre that looks really funny, Little Brother, plus a documentary about Michael Jackson that covers some of the events that were conveniently left out of the recent biopic Michael.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June 2026:
Avail. 6/1/26
Bee Movie
The Big Lebowski
The Chronicles of Riddick
Cinderella Man
Creed
Creed II
Creed III
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride: Part II
The Fault in Our Stars
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Fried Green Tomatoes
The Girl on the Train
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
Hawaii Five-0: Seasons 1-5
Hot Summer Nights
House on Haunted Hill
Identity Thief
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Little Miss Sunshine
Made of Honor
Miracle
Muriel's Wedding
My Best Friend's Wedding
Out of Africa
Pitch Black
Rachel Getting Married
Riddick
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rookie of the Year
Rudy
Runaway Bride
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
The Wedding Date
The Wedding Planner
Avail. 6/3/26
David
The Hot Seat -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
World Cup winners from France 1998 and France 2018, plus a crew of comedians, face off in a no-holds-barred comedy roast hosted by Paul de Saint Sernin.
Michael Jackson: The Verdict -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Told by key players who were inside the courtroom, this comprehensive documentary dissects the trial of Michael Jackson and his complex legacy.
Avail. 6/4/26
Maa Behen -- NETFLIX FILM
When trouble knocks on her door, a mother and her estranged daughters attempt to cover up a crime in a nosy colony where no secret is safe.
The Murder of Rachel Nickell -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A young mother is killed in broad daylight on London's Wimbledon Common — in front of her toddler. This documentary examines the yearslong murder case.
Night Shift For Cuties -- NETFLIX SERIES
Two K-pop superfans go from besties to rivals when the chance to see their favorite group in Korea tests the limits between devotion and obsession.
Poldi -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Footballer, entrepreneur, fan favorite and true community hero — Lukas Podolski reflects on his journey and what comes next in this intimate documentary.
The Witness -- NETFLIX SERIES
With their 2-year-old as the sole witness to her murder, Rachel Nickell's partner fights to protect him amid a flawed investigation. Based on true events.
Avail. 6/5/26
The Marked Woman -- NETFLIX FILM
When a woman is found in a shipping container with no memory of who she is, two detectives race to figure out her identity — and who wants her dead.
Mexico 86 -- NETFLIX FILM
Audacity, madness and pure Mexican ingenuity. In 1986, Mexico hosted the most important tournament in football against all odds. How was this feat achieved?
Office Romance -- NETFLIX FILM
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein lead this charming and raunchy romantic comedy. Lopez plays a powerful CEO and Goldstein is her airline’s newest lawyer. Their secret Office Romance takes off when these two workaholics stop playing by the rules and start following their hearts.
Teach You a Lesson -- NETFLIX SERIES
When respect collapses in schools, unconventional inspectors arrive to set things right — with sharp, no-nonsense lessons you won't find in textbooks.
Avail. 6/6/26
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22
Resident Alien: Season 4
Avail. 6/7/26
Poor Things
USA 94: Brazil's Return to Glory -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This documentary revisits Brazil's quest for a fourth star, featuring interviews and never-before-seen footage shot by the players themselves.
Avail. 6/8/26
Sesame Street: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Spend more time with your friends on Sesame Street! From blasting into space to putting on a show, they always find fun ways to learn, play and grow.
Shrill: Seasons 1-3
Avail. 6/9/26
Norway: The Dark Horse -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
After 26 years of tournament drought, Norway's 2026 World Cup hopes were next to nil. But what followed rekindled belief, as told in this documentary.
Avail. 6/10/26
Colors Of Evil: Black -- NETFLIX FILM
When a young boy goes missing in a small sleepy town, a newly reassigned prosecutor begins to uncover unexpected links to an old missing persons case.
My Family: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
A year after Fausto's death, his family has failed to keep the kids together — just as their estranged grandfather's return opens old wounds.
Outlast: The Jungle -- NETFLIX SERIES
On a remote tropical island, 16 players must survive the elements, outmaneuver rivals and remain part of a team for a chance to win a $1 million prize.
The Rest is Football -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Football royalty Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards deliver a daily fix of banter, analysis and hot takes from NYC during the 2026 World Cup.
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Old and new foes hunt Rosario as she and El Ángel rebuild their lives. But how do you survive when the enemy is your own flesh and blood?
Avail. 6/11/26
The Evil Lawyer -- NETFLIX SERIES
Framed for a brutal crime he didn't commit, a young attorney puts his life in the hands of a callous defense lawyer to clear his name and find the truth.
Sweet Magnolias: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
With wedding bells on the horizon, the Magnolias chase a shared dream, explore the world beyond Serenity, and lift each other up amid a summer of change.
Viral Hit -- NETFLIX SERIES
When he accidentally goes viral after a brawl, a weak and broke teen realizes livestreaming fights against delinquents could change his life.
Avail. 6/12/26
I Am Frankelda -- NETFLIX FILM
In this stop-motion feature, a gifted writer in 19th-century Mexico journeys into her subconscious, encountering characters from her own spooky stories.
Maternal Instinct -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In a small East Texas town, a young woman from a wealthy family falls for a local hog trapper. Their relationship appears perfect and within months she's pregnant and proudly showing off her baby bump all over social media. But when a state trooper pulls her over and discovers she has just given birth in her car, her story quickly falls apart, exposing the truth behind a terrifying and unthinkable crime.
The Polygamist -- NETFLIX SERIES
Social media darling, Joyce, is the picture of marital perfection — until her cheating husband's conquests ignite a scandalous emotional meltdown.
Avail. 6/13/26
Song Sung Blue
Avail. 6/14/26
Piece by Piece
Avail. 6/15/26
Drinking Buddies
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
Avail. 6/16/26
AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 3
From making the squad and dazzling stadiums to navigating fame and passionate fans, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders return for their fiercest season yet.
Beavis and Butt-head: The Mike Judge Collection: Vol. 1-3
Funny People
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 6/17/26
André Is an Idiot
Avail. 6/18/26
I Will Find You -- NETFLIX SERIES
An innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive—and must break out of prison to find out the truth.
Avail. 6/19/26
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Finale
Color Book -- NETFLIX FILM
A newly widowed father's quest to take his son to his first baseball game becomes a daylong journey of strength and resilience in this moving drama.
Oasis -- NETFLIX SERIES
When a young woman mysteriously vanishes from a luxury resort, staff and guests alike become suspects — trapped inside until the truth comes out.
Voicemails for Isabelle -- NETFLIX FILM
A young woman's hilariously confessional voicemails to her late sister are unknowingly redirected to a stranger, who begins to fall in love from afar.
Avail. 6/20/26
The Root Of The Game -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Brazil lives, breathes and exports várzea. This series delves into the stories behind the beautiful game — one with the power to change lives.
Avail. 6/22/26
The Last Ship: Seasons 1-5
Rhythm + Flow Italy: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
New season. New challenges. New judge. Hip-hop icon Guè joins Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain to find the next rap legend from the streets of Italy.
Avail. 6/23/26
Ryan Hamilton: This Just Hit Me -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 6/24/26
The American Experiment -- NETFLIX SERIES
As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, this sweeping five-part documentary series from Luminant's Brian Knappenberger and Playtone's Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman reexamines the improbable achievement of America's founding and the radical question at its center: can a people govern themselves?
Another Self: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
While Ada's return from Spain is charged with new prospects, Sevgi and Leyla also seek new beginnings, hoping to heal from a life of betrayal and fear.
In the Hand of Dante -- NETFLIX FILM
A writer helps a mob boss steal Dante's handwritten "Divine Comedy" manuscript as a parallel tale follows the 14th-century poet creating his masterpiece.
Avail. 6/25/26
Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
To end the war, Aang must master earthbending — but in the Earth Kingdom, politics, secrets and hidden alliances are a battlefield of their own.
Avail. 6/26/26
Chris & Martina: The Final Set -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This documentary explores Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova's decades-long dominance of women's tennis — and a friendship even cancer couldn't upset.
Little Brother -- NETFLIX FILM
A successful realtor's life completely flips when his chaotic "little brother" suddenly reappears in this raunchy comedy starring John Cena and Eric André.
Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Liko, Roy, Dot and Ult take flight on an epic adventure to level up their skills for a looming battle with the Explorers. First stop — Blueberry Academy!
Avail. 6/27/26
Agent Kim Reactivated -- NETFLIX SERIES
Single father, company manager, and former black-ops member, Agent Kim lived an ordinary life until his daughter, Min-ji, went missing. After discovering his daughter was kidnapped, Agent Kim turns merciless and sets out for information. He is hell-bent on rescuing his daughter by any means necessary, even if it means destroying everything and everyone standing in his path.
Avail. 6/30/26
Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4