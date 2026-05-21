It’s June. It’s hot. Too hot. You don’t want to go outside. You can’t go outside. You’d start sweating! Gross. So what are you gonna do?

Maybe you’ll watch something (or 200 somethings) on Netflix. June on the service features the return of the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, along with the premiere of the new Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy Office Romance. There’s also a new buddy comedy starring John Cena and Eric Andre that looks really funny, Little Brother, plus a documentary about Michael Jackson that covers some of the events that were conveniently left out of the recent biopic Michael.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in June 2026:

Avail. 6/1/26

Bee Movie

The Big Lebowski

The Chronicles of Riddick

Cinderella Man

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride: Part II

The Fault in Our Stars

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Fried Green Tomatoes

The Girl on the Train

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

Hawaii Five-0: Seasons 1-5

Hot Summer Nights

House on Haunted Hill

Identity Thief

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Little Miss Sunshine

Made of Honor

Miracle

Muriel's Wedding

My Best Friend's Wedding

Out of Africa

Pitch Black

Rachel Getting Married

Riddick

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

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Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rookie of the Year

Rudy

Runaway Bride

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

The Wedding Date

The Wedding Planner

Avail. 6/3/26

David

The Hot Seat -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

World Cup winners from France 1998 and France 2018, plus a crew of comedians, face off in a no-holds-barred comedy roast hosted by Paul de Saint Sernin.

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Michael Jackson: The Verdict -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Told by key players who were inside the courtroom, this comprehensive documentary dissects the trial of Michael Jackson and his complex legacy.

Avail. 6/4/26

Maa Behen -- NETFLIX FILM

When trouble knocks on her door, a mother and her estranged daughters attempt to cover up a crime in a nosy colony where no secret is safe.

The Murder of Rachel Nickell -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A young mother is killed in broad daylight on London's Wimbledon Common — in front of her toddler. This documentary examines the yearslong murder case.

Night Shift For Cuties -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two K-pop superfans go from besties to rivals when the chance to see their favorite group in Korea tests the limits between devotion and obsession.

Poldi -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Footballer, entrepreneur, fan favorite and true community hero — Lukas Podolski reflects on his journey and what comes next in this intimate documentary.

The Witness -- NETFLIX SERIES

With their 2-year-old as the sole witness to her murder, Rachel Nickell's partner fights to protect him amid a flawed investigation. Based on true events.

Avail. 6/5/26

The Marked Woman -- NETFLIX FILM

When a woman is found in a shipping container with no memory of who she is, two detectives race to figure out her identity — and who wants her dead.

Mexico 86 -- NETFLIX FILM

Audacity, madness and pure Mexican ingenuity. In 1986, Mexico hosted the most important tournament in football against all odds. How was this feat achieved?

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Office Romance -- NETFLIX FILM

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein lead this charming and raunchy romantic comedy. Lopez plays a powerful CEO and Goldstein is her airline’s newest lawyer. Their secret Office Romance takes off when these two workaholics stop playing by the rules and start following their hearts.

Teach You a Lesson -- NETFLIX SERIES

When respect collapses in schools, unconventional inspectors arrive to set things right — with sharp, no-nonsense lessons you won't find in textbooks.

Avail. 6/6/26

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22

Resident Alien: Season 4

Avail. 6/7/26

Poor Things

USA 94: Brazil's Return to Glory -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary revisits Brazil's quest for a fourth star, featuring interviews and never-before-seen footage shot by the players themselves.

Avail. 6/8/26

Sesame Street: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Spend more time with your friends on Sesame Street! From blasting into space to putting on a show, they always find fun ways to learn, play and grow.

Shrill: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 6/9/26

Norway: The Dark Horse -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

After 26 years of tournament drought, Norway's 2026 World Cup hopes were next to nil. But what followed rekindled belief, as told in this documentary.

Avail. 6/10/26

Colors Of Evil: Black -- NETFLIX FILM

When a young boy goes missing in a small sleepy town, a newly reassigned prosecutor begins to uncover unexpected links to an old missing persons case.

My Family: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A year after Fausto's death, his family has failed to keep the kids together — just as their estranged grandfather's return opens old wounds.

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Outlast: The Jungle -- NETFLIX SERIES

On a remote tropical island, 16 players must survive the elements, outmaneuver rivals and remain part of a team for a chance to win a $1 million prize.

The Rest is Football -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Football royalty Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards deliver a daily fix of banter, analysis and hot takes from NYC during the 2026 World Cup.

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Old and new foes hunt Rosario as she and El Ángel rebuild their lives. But how do you survive when the enemy is your own flesh and blood?

Avail. 6/11/26

The Evil Lawyer -- NETFLIX SERIES

Framed for a brutal crime he didn't commit, a young attorney puts his life in the hands of a callous defense lawyer to clear his name and find the truth.

Sweet Magnolias: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With wedding bells on the horizon, the Magnolias chase a shared dream, explore the world beyond Serenity, and lift each other up amid a summer of change.

Viral Hit -- NETFLIX SERIES

When he accidentally goes viral after a brawl, a weak and broke teen realizes livestreaming fights against delinquents could change his life.

Avail. 6/12/26

I Am Frankelda -- NETFLIX FILM

In this stop-motion feature, a gifted writer in 19th-century Mexico journeys into her subconscious, encountering characters from her own spooky stories.

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Maternal Instinct -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In a small East Texas town, a young woman from a wealthy family falls for a local hog trapper. Their relationship appears perfect and within months she's pregnant and proudly showing off her baby bump all over social media. But when a state trooper pulls her over and discovers she has just given birth in her car, her story quickly falls apart, exposing the truth behind a terrifying and unthinkable crime.

The Polygamist -- NETFLIX SERIES

Social media darling, Joyce, is the picture of marital perfection — until her cheating husband's conquests ignite a scandalous emotional meltdown.

Avail. 6/13/26

Song Sung Blue

Avail. 6/14/26

Piece by Piece

Avail. 6/15/26

Drinking Buddies

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters

Avail. 6/16/26

AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 3

From making the squad and dazzling stadiums to navigating fame and passionate fans, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders return for their fiercest season yet.

Beavis and Butt-head: The Mike Judge Collection: Vol. 1-3

Funny People

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 6/17/26

André Is an Idiot

Avail. 6/18/26

I Will Find You -- NETFLIX SERIES

An innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive—and must break out of prison to find out the truth.

Avail. 6/19/26

The Amazing Digital Circus: The Finale

Color Book -- NETFLIX FILM

A newly widowed father's quest to take his son to his first baseball game becomes a daylong journey of strength and resilience in this moving drama.

Oasis -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a young woman mysteriously vanishes from a luxury resort, staff and guests alike become suspects — trapped inside until the truth comes out.

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Voicemails for Isabelle -- NETFLIX FILM

A young woman's hilariously confessional voicemails to her late sister are unknowingly redirected to a stranger, who begins to fall in love from afar.

Avail. 6/20/26

The Root Of The Game -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Brazil lives, breathes and exports várzea. This series delves into the stories behind the beautiful game — one with the power to change lives.

Avail. 6/22/26

The Last Ship: Seasons 1-5

Rhythm + Flow Italy: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

New season. New challenges. New judge. Hip-hop icon Guè joins Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain to find the next rap legend from the streets of Italy.

Avail. 6/23/26

Ryan Hamilton: This Just Hit Me -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 6/24/26

The American Experiment -- NETFLIX SERIES

As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, this sweeping five-part documentary series from Luminant's Brian Knappenberger and Playtone's Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman reexamines the improbable achievement of America's founding and the radical question at its center: can a people govern themselves?

Another Self: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

While Ada's return from Spain is charged with new prospects, Sevgi and Leyla also seek new beginnings, hoping to heal from a life of betrayal and fear.

In the Hand of Dante -- NETFLIX FILM

A writer helps a mob boss steal Dante's handwritten "Divine Comedy" manuscript as a parallel tale follows the 14th-century poet creating his masterpiece.

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Avail. 6/25/26

Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

To end the war, Aang must master earthbending — but in the Earth Kingdom, politics, secrets and hidden alliances are a battlefield of their own.

Avail. 6/26/26

Chris & Martina: The Final Set -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary explores Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova's decades-long dominance of women's tennis — and a friendship even cancer couldn't upset.

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Little Brother -- NETFLIX FILM

A successful realtor's life completely flips when his chaotic "little brother" suddenly reappears in this raunchy comedy starring John Cena and Eric André.

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Liko, Roy, Dot and Ult take flight on an epic adventure to level up their skills for a looming battle with the Explorers. First stop — Blueberry Academy!

Avail. 6/27/26

Agent Kim Reactivated -- NETFLIX SERIES

Single father, company manager, and former black-ops member, Agent Kim lived an ordinary life until his daughter, Min-ji, went missing. After discovering his daughter was kidnapped, Agent Kim turns merciless and sets out for information. He is hell-bent on rescuing his daughter by any means necessary, even if it means destroying everything and everyone standing in his path.

Avail. 6/30/26

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4

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