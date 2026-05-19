The Bear comes back for one last service on Hulu and FX in June, with the premiere of the hit series fifth and final season.

That’s at the end of the month on Hulu (and Disney+, if you subscribe to both services). Also on the two sister streamers in June: New episodes of Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, livestreams from the Bonnaroo music festival, a bunch of Savannah Banana baseball games, plus the streaming debut of last year’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. You can get all kinds of Varang up in your house starting next month.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ and Hulu in June 2026:

Monday, June 1

• Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – Premiere

READ MORE: Forgotten Disney+ Movies That Deserve to Be Rediscovered

Tuesday, June 2

• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Kneecap (2024)

• Hulu: Not Suitable for Work (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

Thursday, June 4

• Hulu: Jimpa (2025)

• Disney+: Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts – Four-Episode Premiere

• Hulu: Love Island (Season 13) (ITV) – Premiere

Friday, June 5

• Hulu: Hannah Berner: None of My Business (Hulu Original) – Premiere

• Hulu: Keeper (2025)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, June 6

• Disney+: Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes

• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – Two-Episode Premiere

Monday, June 8

• Hulu: Alice and Steve (Hulu Original) – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Tuesday, June 9

• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: It Ends With Us (2024)

Wednesday, June 10

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dragon Striker – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+: The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows – Premiere

Thursday, June 11

• Disney+ and Hulu: Bonnaroo Livestream Day 1 – Live at 7:45pm ET

• Disney+: The X-Files: I Want to Believe – Director's Cut | Bonus Feature

Friday, June 12

• ​​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: Bonnaroo Livestream Day 2 – Live at 7pm ET

• ​​​​​​Disney+: Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes

• ​​​​​​Disney+ and Hulu: Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

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Saturday, June 13

• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Firefighters (ESPN+) – 8pm ET

• Disney+ and Hulu: Bonnaroo Livestream Day 3 – Live at 7pm ET

• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – New Episodes

Sunday, June 14

• Disney+ and Hulu: Bonnaroo Livestream Day 4 – Live at 5pm ET

• Disney+: Muppets Most Wanted: Unnecessary – Extended Cut | Bonus Feature

Monday, June 15

• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

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Tuesday, June 16

• Disney+: Imagineer That! – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: A Spark Into A Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop – Premiere

Wednesday, June 17

• Hulu: The Season (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, June 18

• Hulu: Million Dollar Nannies (Freeform) – Premiere

Friday, June 19

• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN2) – 7pm ET

• Hulu: Never Change! (Hulu Original) – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) - Season Finale

Saturday, June 20

• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN+) – 7pm ET

• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb: Shorts – New Episodes

Sunday, June 21

• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Clowns (ESPN) – 3pm ET

Monday, June 22

• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Tuesday, June 23

• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

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Wednesday, June 24

• Disney+: Avatar: Fire and Ash – Premiere

• Disney+: Behind the Attraction (Season 3) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

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Thursday, June 25

• Hulu: FX’s The Bear (Season 5) – Premiere at 9pm ET

Friday, June 26

• Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode

• Hulu: Queens of the Dead (2025)

Saturday, June 27

• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ESPN) – 8pm ET

• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb – New Episodes

Sunday, June 28

• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball: Bananas vs. Party Animals (ABC) – 4pm ET

Monday, June 29

• Disney+ and Hulu: Adventure Time: Side Quests (Warner Bros. Animation) – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Soy Luna: Seasons 1-3 Recap (Disney+ Original)

Tuesday, June 30

• Disney+ and Hulu: Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Project Runway (Seasons 9-12)

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