Meet the Rookies: The Seattle Seahawks 2024 Training Camp Just Got Cooler

Meet the new rookies on the 2024 Seattle Seahawks team!

I'm excited for a new season of football, even though I don't watch the games.

I did take my daughter to a training camp one time. It was more fun than I think we would have at an actual Seahawks game.

I would even wager to say that taking your kid or going to one of the other training camp days is a better, more cost-effective way of seeing a Seahawks game at Lumen Field! (Please don't tell that to any season ticket holders though, HA!)

Here are some upcoming training camp days that look like they'll be a lot of fun!

SEattle Seawhawks Rookies and Training Camp 2024 Seattle Seahawks via Facebook Canva loading...

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP SEASON TICKET HOLDER DAY

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1ST

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP COLLEGE ALUMNI DAY

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2ND

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP KIDS' DAY

MONDAY, AUGUST 5TH

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP MASCOT MAYHEM DAY

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7TH

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP THROWBACKS DAY

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8TH

The first game is Sunday, September 8th, against the Denver Broncos. Game starts at 1:05.

Let's see which rookies made the cut.

Murphy is a defensive tackle. His jersey number is #91.

Seattle Seahawks Rookie Minicamp Getty Images loading...

Haynes is a guard. His jersey number is #64.

Seattle Seahawks Rookie Minicamp Getty Images loading...

Knight is a linebacker. His jersey number is #48.

Seattle Seahawks OTA Offseason Workout Getty Images loading...

Barner is a tight end. His jersey number is #88.

Seattle Seahawks Rookie Minicamp Getty Images loading...

Pritchett is a corner back. His jersey number is #28.

Seattle Seahawks OTA Offseason Workout Getty Images loading...

Laumea is a tackle. His jersey number is #63.

NFL Combine Sataoa Laumea Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

James is a corner back. His jersey number is #29.

Seattle Seahawks OTA Offseason Workout Getty Images loading...

Jerrell is a tackle. His jersey number is #65.

