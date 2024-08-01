Meet the Rookies: The Seattle Seahawks 2024 Training Camp Just Got Cooler
Meet the new rookies on the 2024 Seattle Seahawks team!
I'm excited for a new season of football, even though I don't watch the games.
I did take my daughter to a training camp one time. It was more fun than I think we would have at an actual Seahawks game.
I would even wager to say that taking your kid or going to one of the other training camp days is a better, more cost-effective way of seeing a Seahawks game at Lumen Field! (Please don't tell that to any season ticket holders though, HA!)
Here are some upcoming training camp days that look like they'll be a lot of fun!
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP SEASON TICKET HOLDER DAY
THURSDAY, AUGUST 1ST
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP COLLEGE ALUMNI DAY
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2ND
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP KIDS' DAY
MONDAY, AUGUST 5TH
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP MASCOT MAYHEM DAY
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7TH
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP THROWBACKS DAY
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8TH
The first game is Sunday, September 8th, against the Denver Broncos. Game starts at 1:05.
Let's see which rookies made the cut.
Byron Murphy II, Texas
Murphy is a defensive tackle. His jersey number is #91.
Christian Haynes, UConn
Haynes is a guard. His jersey number is #64.
Tyrice Knight, UTEP
Knight is a linebacker. His jersey number is #48.
AJ Barner, Michigan
Barner is a tight end. His jersey number is #88.
Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
Pritchett is a corner back. His jersey number is #28.
Sataoa Laumea, Utah
Laumea is a tackle. His jersey number is #63.
D.J. James, Auburn
James is a corner back. His jersey number is #29.
Michael Jerrell, Findlay
Jerrell is a tackle. His jersey number is #65.
@seahawksarea #offensive_seahawksfan #seahawksarea #nfl #nflfootball #nfltiktok #2024nfldraft #nfldraft #nfldraft2024 #nfldraftcall #draftcall #fyp #fypシ #fypage #fypシ゚viral #viraltiktok #viral #seahawks #seahawksfan #seahawksnation #seahawksforlife #seahawksfootball #seattle #seattleseahawks #seahawksdraft #mikejerrell #findlay #findlayfootball ♬ I Have No Enemies - ★★
MORE TO READ:
Game On! Seattle Seahawks Unveil Thrilling New 2024-25 Schedule
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games
Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis