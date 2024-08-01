Meet the Rookies: The Seattle Seahawks 2024 Training Camp Just Got Cooler

Meet the Rookies: The Seattle Seahawks 2024 Training Camp Just Got Cooler

Google Street View/ Canva

Meet the new rookies on the 2024 Seattle Seahawks team!

I'm excited for a new season of football, even though I don't watch the games.

I did take my daughter to a training camp one time. It was more fun than I think we would have at an actual Seahawks game.

I would even wager to say that taking your kid or going to one of the other training camp days is a better, more cost-effective way of seeing a Seahawks game at Lumen Field! (Please don't tell that to any season ticket holders though, HA!)

 

via GIPHY

Here are some upcoming training camp days that look like they'll be a lot of fun!

Seattle Seahawks via Facebook Canva
loading...

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP SEASON TICKET HOLDER DAY
THURSDAY, AUGUST 1ST

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP COLLEGE ALUMNI DAY
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2ND

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP KIDS' DAY
MONDAY, AUGUST 5TH

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP MASCOT MAYHEM DAY
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7TH

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP THROWBACKS DAY
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8TH

The first game is Sunday, September 8th, against the Denver Broncos. Game starts at 1:05.

Let's see which rookies made the cut.

Byron Murphy II, Texas

Murphy is a defensive tackle. His jersey number is #91.

Getty Images
loading...

 

Christian Haynes, UConn

Haynes is a guard. His jersey number is #64.

Getty Images
loading...

 

Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Knight is a linebacker. His jersey number is #48.

Getty Images
loading...

 

AJ Barner, Michigan

Barner is a tight end. His jersey number is #88.

Getty Images
loading...

 

Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

Pritchett is a corner back. His jersey number is #28.

Getty Images
loading...

 

Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Laumea is a tackle. His jersey number is #63.

Getty Images
loading...

 

D.J. James, Auburn

James is a corner back. His jersey number is #29.

Getty Images
loading...

 

Michael Jerrell, Findlay

Jerrell is a tackle. His jersey number is #65.

@seahawksarea #offensive_seahawksfan #seahawksarea #nfl #nflfootball #nfltiktok #2024nfldraft #nfldraft #nfldraft2024 #nfldraftcall #draftcall #fyp #fypシ #fypage #fypシ゚viral #viraltiktok #viral #seahawks #seahawksfan #seahawksnation #seahawksforlife #seahawksfootball #seattle #seattleseahawks #seahawksdraft #mikejerrell #findlay #findlayfootball ♬ I Have No Enemies - ★★

 

MORE TO READ:

Game On! Seattle Seahawks Unveil Thrilling New 2024-25 Schedule

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games

The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.

Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis

Filed Under: Seattle Seahawks, Seahawks
Categories: Washington State News, KONA News, Sports, Featured

More From 610 KONA