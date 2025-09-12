SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie pinch-hitter Harry Ford drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the 12th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-6 on Thursday night to move into a tie with Houston atop the AL West.

Get our free mobile app

It was the second straight walk-off victory in extra innings for the Mariners, who extended their win streak to six games. Leo Rivas hit a two-run homer in the 13th inning Wednesday night to complete a series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout hits a home run Getty Images loading...

Mike Trout launched his 399th career home run for the Angels, tying it 4-all in the fifth inning after they fell behind 4-0 in the second.

Logan Davidson hit his first major league homer to begin the Los Angeles comeback.

J.P. Crawford had three RBIs for the Mariners, including a tying single in the 11th. Crawford and Julio Rodríguez each hit a two-run double in the second.

The Mariners' J.P. Crawford hits an RBI Single Getty Images loading...

Matthew Lugo gave the Angels a 6-5 lead with an RBI single off winning pitcher José Castillo (2-2) in the 12th, but Jorge Polanco led off the bottom half with a double against Sammy Peralta (0-1) that scored automatic runner Josh Naylor.

Seattle loaded the bases with nobody out, and Ford’s fly to right field scored Polanco with a headfirst slide for the top prospect's first RBI in four big league plate appearances.

Bryce Miller struck out a career-high 11 in 5 2/3 innings for the Mariners.

The Mariners' Bryce Miller delivers a pitch against the Angels Getty Images loading...

Key moment

Trout's 21st homer this season ended his 29-game drought.

Key stat

Seattle became the first team to play consecutive games that lasted at least 12 innings since Major League Baseball introduced the automatic runner for extra innings in 2020.

Up next

Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-11, 4.18 ERA) faces Mariners RHP Luis Castillo (9-8, 3.85) on Friday night.