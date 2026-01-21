SEATTLE (AP) — Right-hander Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners avoided salary arbitration, agreeing Tuesday to a one-year contract that includes a club option and guarantees $2,452,500.

Miller gets a $2,437,500 salary this year — the midpoint between the $2,625,000 he had asked for and the $2.25 million that Mariners had offered when the sides swapped proposed arbitration salaries on Jan. 8.

Seattle's option is for $6,075,000 with a $15,000 buyout. If he finishes among the top five in Cy Young Award voting, the option would be voided but Miller still would receive the buyout.

The 27-year-old was 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 18 regular-season starts last year, when he earned $800,000. He was on the injured list with right elbow inflammation from May 14-31 and from June 10 to Aug. 19. Miller was 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA in the postseason

He is 24-21 with a 4.01 ERA in 74 starts over three major league seasons.

Miller was Seattle's last player still eligible for arbitration. The Mariners previously agreed to one-year deals with outfielder Randy Arozarena ($15.65 million), right-handers Matt Brash ($1.55 million), Logan Gilbert ($10,927,000) and George Kirby ($6.55 million), left-hander Gabe Speier ($2,125,000) and infielder/outfielder Luke Raley ($2.05 million).

Sixteen players remain scheduled for hearings, to be held from Jan. 26 to Feb. 13 in Scottdale, Arizona.

In the most prominent case, two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal asked for a record $32 million, while the Detroit Tigers offered the left-hander $19 million.