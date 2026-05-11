There is an entire collection of secret codes that are being used around cruise ship passengers, and there is a good chance most of them have no idea what is going on.

Cruises are supposed to be relaxing (except for overeating at the midnight buffet).

You're on a cruise to escape the stresses of everyday life. You're surrounded by fun activities, fruity drinks, and what seems like a never-ending bounty of food.

The cruise line at least wants you to believe this. That's why they have secret codes for emergency announcements that their guests often miss.

Secret Codes On Cruise Ships

If you've ever been on a cruise, you probably participated in what is known as a muster drill. The mandatory safety exercise is held for all passengers before the ship leaves port.

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It may seem like a hassle, but it's also good to know in case something awful happens while you're floating in the middle of the ocean.

More often than not, this is the only time there is any hint that something could go wrong on your cruise. That's, unless you are listening closely to the cruise line's announcements and know their secret code.

Cruise Ship Waiter Serving Coffee to a Passengers Getty Images loading...

Industry website CruiseHive.com says the meaning behind the codes can change depending on the cruise line. Common codes include:

Echo (high winds)

Oscar (someone has gone overboard)

PVI (vomit in a public area)

Zulu (Fight on the ship)

One code, however, is of great concern, no matter what cruise line you're on.

What Code Bravo Means On A Cruise Line

Code Bravo has two rather serious meanings, regardless of the company behind the cruise.

The Telegraph says hearing "Bravo" on a cruise could mean either a fire or another disturbance on the ship, such as pirates.

A viral TikTok video posted earlier this month claimed a Code Bravo was announced on a recent cruise due to a threat of pirates. The authenticity of the video has been questioned due to its lack of footage showing a potential threat.

Outsiders boarding the ship is actually fairly rare, according to CruiseCritic.com. The website says there have been fewer than 10 reported incidents of pirates attacking cruise ships in the past decade.

If all of that didn't ruin your summer vacation plans, you might not want to keep reading below for additional info on bed bugs and travel destinations.