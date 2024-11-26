Chevrolet Will Stop Making Iconic Vehicle After Over 50 Years

If you're an admirer of the Chevrolet brand, you may be surprised to learn that they are saying goodbye to a vehicle that's been around for over 50 years. Soon, the Chevy Malibu will be no more.

When did the Chevy Malibu first come out?

According to Crossroads Chevrolet, the Malibu first made its debut in 1964 and was meant to be the "premium sedan for families." It's had many generations (or versions) of it over the years. There was even a version designed specifically for police. Another fun fact, it was discontinued in 1983 and not brought back until 1997.

I don't know if we'll see a comeback of it this time though. Or at least not for a very long time.

Why is production ending on the Chevy Malibu?

The company wants to stop producing the Malibu so they can focus on electric vehicles (EVs.)

When is production ending on the Chevy Malibu?

They are being discontinued this month and the GM plant in Fairfax, Kansas where they were made will be flipped into an EV production facility, according to the Business Download. The factory flip will cost around $390 million and will start to make the new Chevy Bolt EV in late 2025.

Take a good look at the Malibu now because sightings will surely dwindle as time goes on. But, hey, over 50 years was a good run.

