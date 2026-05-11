Van Morrison has a packed 2026 on tap, including signature festival stops and a five-night run at one of London's newest venues. The vinyl edition of Morrison's latest album is also set for June release.

He kicks things off with a multi-night stand at the Metropol Theater in Bremen, Germany. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. An updated preview of the summer's biggest rock tours is also below.

Tickets for Morrison's London residency at the British Airways ARC go on sale at at 9AM local time on Friday, May 15. They'll be available through ticketline.co.uk or directly from the venue. For other dates, head over to Morrison's official site to get more information and tickets.

Van Morrison rose to initial fame with the Them before going on to a platinum-selling solo career. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) Van Morrison rose to initial fame with the Them before going on to a platinum-selling solo career. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) loading...

Where Is Van Morrison Appearing This Year?

Morrison will pair with Ron Wood of Faces and Rolling Stones fame and then appear at the Montreux Jazz Festival in July before the debut British Airways ARC residency following the venue's opening at the Olympia Exhibition Centre in London.

"We are thrilled to welcome Van Morrison as the very first artist to have a residency at our brand-new venue," Lucy Noble, SVP UK venues AEG Presents, said in an official statement. "The shows are set to be incredible.”

READ MORE: Things You Didn’t Know About Van Morrison

The Somebody Tried to Sell Me a Bridge LP arrives on June 19. Morrison's bluesy new record includes updates of songs by B.B. King, Buddy Guy and Lead Belly, among others. He also recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Jazz FM Awards.

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Van Morrison's 2026 Tour Dates

6/17-18 – Bremen, Germany @ Metropol Theater

6/19 – Grolloo, Netherlands @ Holland Blues Festival

6/30-7/1 – Madrid, Spain @ Noches del Botanico Festival

7/3 – Barcelona, Spain @ Auditori Forum CCIB

7/5 – Baarn, Netherlands @ Royal Park Live at Soestdijk Palace

7/7 – Ghent, Belgium @ Gent Jazz Festival

7/16 - Baumgartenberg, Austria @ Burg Clam Konzertareal (with Ronnie Wood)

7/18 – Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival

9/23 – London @ British Airways ARC

9/24 – London @ British Airways ARC

9/27 – London @ British Airways ARC

9/28 – London @ British Airways ARC

9/29 – London @ British Airways ARC