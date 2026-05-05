Todd Rundgren Extends His Tour Through Summer 2026
Todd Rundgren has announced new tour dates for 2026.
The new concerts will extend his previously announced Damed if I Do Tour through the end of summer, with just-announced dates running through the end of September.
The new dates include stops in the U.S. and in Europe.
"It's always a challenge for me because my audience is so diverse, I never know what they're in the mood for," Rundgren notes in a press release for the new shows.
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"I want to make sure we have all the musical ammunition we need to satisfy the spectrum."
Rundgren's current band includes keyboardist Gil Assayas, guitarist Bruce McDaniel, drummer Prairie Prince, horn player Bobby Strickland and bassist Kasim Sulton.
Where Is Todd Rundgren Playing in 2026?
Rundgren's 2026 tour kicks off on June 11 in St. Charles, Illinois. The previously scheduled dates run through mid-July.
The new concerts begin on Aug. 8 in Englewood, New Jersey, and include concerts in Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Minneapolis, before U.S. shows end on Aug. 29 in St. Louis.
A week later, Rundgren brings the Damned If I Do Tour to Europe, with concerts in London, Glasgow and Amsterdam, the tour's final show on Sept. 21.
You can see all of Todd Rundgren's 2026 tour dates below.
The fan presale for the new dates begins at 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday (using password VICTORY26). Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday.
His latest album, Space Force, was released in 2022.
Todd Rundgren, 'Damned if I Do Tour' 2026
June 11 – Arcada Theatre – St. Charles, IL
June 12 – Des Plaines Theatre – Des Plaines, IL
June 14 – Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA
June 16 – Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX
June 17 – House of Blues – Houston, TX
June 19 – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts – San Antonio, TX
June 20 – Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA
June 22 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA
June 23 – The Parker – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
June 25 – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL
June 26 – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL
June 28 – Circle Square Cultural Center – Ocala, FL
June 30 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC
July 01 – Carolina Theatre of Durham – Durham, NC
July 03 – The Caverns – Pelham, TN
July 05 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH
July 06 – Riviera Theatre – North Tonawanda, NY
July 08 – Community Arts Center – Williamsport, PA
July 09 – Warner Theatre – Washington, DC
July 11 – Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA
July 12 – Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA
July 15 – Patchogue Theatre – Patchogue, NY
July 16 – Tarrytown Music Hall – Tarrytown, NY
July 18 – Bally’s Twin River Casino – Lincoln, RI
July 19 – Cabot Theater – Beverly, MA
August 8, 2026 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen PAC
August 9, 2026 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
August 11, 2026 – Ocean City, NJ – Ocean City Music Pier
August 12, 2026 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theater
August 14, 2026 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
August 15, 2026 – Newport, KY – MCL Pavilion
August 17, 2026 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bells Beer Garden
August 18, 2026 – Saginaw, MI – Temple Theatre
August 20, 2026 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Theatre
August 21, 2026 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
August 23, 2026 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Clyde Theater
August 25, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theatre
August 26, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre
August 28, 2026 – Louisville, KY – Brown Theater
August 29, 2026 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
September 6, 2026 – Lorica, IT – Campo Sportivo
September 9, 2026 – London, UK – Cadogan Hall
September 10, 2026 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon
September 12, 2026 – Manchester, UK – Opera House Manchester
September 13, 2026 – Glasgow, SCT – Theatre Royal Glasgow
September 18, 2026 – Aalburg, DK – Skraaen
September 19, 2026 – Helsingor, DK – Kulturvaerftet - The Culture Yard
September 21, 2026 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Main Hall
Todd Rundgren Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci