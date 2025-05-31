Struggling Nike Reconnects With Popular Retail Giant They Left Years Ago

In a surprising move, Nike is reversing a key retail decision it made years ago.

As new CEO Elliot Hill works to reverse a decline in sales, the sportswear giant is returning to Amazon, reestablishing a direct sales relationship with the e-commerce platform after more than five years off the platform.

The Information reports a Nike spokesperson said the company is investing in its marketplace strategy to meet consumers “wherever and however they choose to shop.”

“This includes expanding to new digital accounts, including Amazon in the U.S., new physical partners like Printemps, elevating retail experiences across the marketplace, and launching Nike’s AI-powered conversational search to improve our online services,” the spokesperson shared, according to the website.

In addition to the company's return to Amazon, there are also rumors of a new Nike concept store in the works in an attempt to woo Gen Z shoppers.

At the same time, Nike is reportedly preparing to raise prices on most of its adult apparel and footwear in what appears to be a response to President Donald Trump's recent U.S. tariffs.

CNBC reports "adult shoes and clothing priced over $100 will increase by $2 to $10."

"However, children's products and lower-priced items will remain unchanged. Notably, Nike’s $115 Air Force 1 and select Jordan-brand apparel will also avoid price hikes," the outlet writes.

Nike shares have dropped nearly 20 percent in 2025, as competition intensifies from rising rival shoe brands such as On, New Balance, and Adidas.

Hill, who assumed the CEO role in October 2024, has already made some bold moves as part of his tenure, including launching a high-profile partnership with Kim Kardashian’s Skims.

An exclusive, collaborative activewear line is expected to drop later this year.