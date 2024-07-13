Celebrities and Politicians React to Donald Trump Rally Shooting, Come Together to Condemn Violence

Politicians and celebrities alike are reacting to the shooting at Former President Donald Trump's campaign rally.

Minutes after the Saturday (July 13) shooting at the Butler, Penn. rally took place, politicians and celebrities began to make public statements and social media posts regarding the horrific violence that took place.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation and released a statement. "I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well," he began. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

READ MORE: Donald Trump Rally Shooting: Photos From The Scene

Trump's son, Donald Jr., shared a photo of his bloodied father with the caption, "He'll never stop fighting to Save America." His other son, Eric, shared a similar sentiment, "This is the fighter America needs."

Elon Musk shared a video of the shooting and wrote, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery." Meanwhile, Russell Brand tweeted, "Age isn’t the issue in this election, it’s stamina. Trump showed he had plenty of it. Unfazed."

Former President Barack Obama noted that "there is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy."

He added, "Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

See more reactions to the Trump campaign rally shooting, below.