A NASCAR driver has been suspended indefinitely after making homophobic comments about another driver on a live stream. Daniel Dye will need to undergo sensitivity training. He has also apologized.

What Did Daniel Dye Say To Get Suspended?

Daniel Dye was opening trading cards during a livestream on Whatnot when he began talking about IndyCar driver David Malukas, runner-up in the Indianapolis 500 last year. He recalled meeting Malukas but not knowing who he was or his resume.

Someone from off camera suggests that Malukas “plays for the other team” and at first Dye didn’t comment on that. Soon after he begins an impersonation.

“He’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, yes, we race Indianapolis, too. Love Indianapolis. And Roger Penske. I love Roger. Love you, Roger!’”

Dye’s voice was higher and included a lisp while impersonating the other driver. He keeps opening and flipping through cards as he speaks.

“As soon as I start doing a David Malukas gay voice, I hit a gold (card). So let’s keep it going.”

Those comments led to a suspension from his Kaulig Racing team. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass notes the specific rule Dye broke with his speech in a post to X.

Soon after Dye issued a long apology to Malukas and anyone offended.

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I have some close friends in the LGBTQ+ community who I would never want to feel less of themselves because of what I said, and that’s exactly why I should hold myself to a higher standard. In talking with them, I realize that a true friend would know better than to act the way I did and for that I need to be a better friend. What I said doesn’t reflect how I feel about them or anyone else.

Is David Malukas Gay?

Several outlets share that Malukas is dating a civil engineer and model named Kamila Jurkus. Both driver and girlfriend have active social media profiles and often share photos of one another.

At this time, neither has commented.

Who Is NASCAR Driver Daniel Dye?

Daniel Dye is a NASCAR truck series driver who signed with Kaulig Racing last fall. Per MotorsportsStats, he has never won in 47 races. This year, his best finish was 15th in Las Vegas.

The New York Times points out that Dye has courted controversy before. In 2022 he was arrested on battery charges after hitting a high school classmate in the groin. The charge was later dissmised after he agreed to community service and anger management.

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