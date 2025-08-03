Country Roads? Try Spider Highways: ‘Hordes’ of Tarantulas Taking Over These States Soon

Summer’s winding down, but if you were hoping for Pumpkin Spice Lattes... think again.

Tarantula mating season is upon us — and for folks in the rural Midwest and Western U.S., things are about to get real hairy.

Wildlife experts say "hordes" of tarantulas will soon be roaming backroads and fields in search of a mate. Yes, you read that right: hordes.

These fuzzy wanderers have been spotted before crossing highways in droves, like cattle drives on eight legs.

This fall, residents across the country could come face-to-face with the creepiest kind of traffic jam.

When and Why Tarantulas Migrate

“They generally wait for the first fall seasonal rain — they really respond to the late summer warmth and the increase in moisture,” Dan McCamish, a senior environmental scientist with California State Parks, told USA Today.

So if you’re out in the country and something strange crosses the road in front of you, it might not be a tumbleweed — it could be a tarantula looking for love.

The spiders you’re most likely to see are males (of course). While the females stay hidden in their burrows, the guys go wandering — often between late evening and early dawn — hoping to find a mate.

Read More: Zach Bryan Reacts to HUGE Spider Crawling on Him While He Performs – Video

“They’re very docile,” McCamish added. “But if one’s walking toward you, give it some space. You might’ve interrupted a mating ritual or run into a mama guarding her eggs.”

What States Should Brace for Tarantula Season?

Wild tarantulas are native to:

Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana and Florida.

That covers a hefty chunk of the South, Southwest, and Midwest — especially desert and rural areas.

There are around 29 tarantula species in the U.S., including 10 in California alone.

“If you’re lucky enough, you can sometimes see them in hordes crossing the roads,” McCamish said. Just don’t try to pick one up — they aren’t looking for a fight, but they will defend themselves if needed.

What to Do If You See One

McCamish’s advice? Leave them alone.

If you grew up watching Home Alone, you might think Buzz’s pet tarantula was kind of cute — and honestly, you’re not wrong.

While their size and fuzzy legs might look intimidating, these spiders are surprisingly chill unless provoked.

Translation: they’d much rather scurry off than square up.

Read More: A Meaty Dilemma: Beef Prices Are Surging + There’s No End in Sight

“If it starts coming toward you, give it space,” McCamish said. “Mostly they’re just interested in escaping — especially from something that could squish them.”

So maybe hold off on that midnight stroll for now. And if you spot something crossing the road that looks like a tumbleweed with legs? Best to just… let it be.