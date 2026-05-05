Paramount has finally revealed the official trailer for the upcoming Yellowstone sequel Dutton Ranch, and the show promises to deliver epic drama, fiery action and the kind of violence that always seems to follow the Dutton family.

What Happens in the Trailer for Dutton Ranch?

Dutton Ranch finds Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) living on their new ranch in Texas, and they're facing many of the same issues that plagued the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch — mainly, a land dispute with a powerful neighbor, Beulah Jackson (Annete Bening), who Beth describes as "a grizzly in Gucci."

That leads, almost inevitably, to violence, and from the looks of the trailer, that violence takes many forms, including fistfights, shootings, at least one massive explosion and more.

Is that Rip throwing a body in a hole? It's just like old times!

Check out the full Dutton Ranch trailer below:

What Is Dutton Ranch?

Dutton Ranch is a Yellowstone sequel from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan that will air on Paramount+.

The show features former Yellowstone stars Hauser and Reilly reprising their career-altering roles as Rip and Beth.

What Is Dutton Ranch About?

IMDb describes the show, "Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler fight to survive on their cherished 7,000-acre ranch amid tough times and stiff competition, while ensuring young Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."

Who Stars on Dutton Ranch?

In addition to Hauser and Reilly, Finn Little will also reprise his role of Carter from Yellowstone on the new show.

Related: 11 Stunning Landman Facts, Including the Truth About Jerry Jones

As is typical of Sheridan's shows, Dutton Ranch will also feature a couple of iconic actors.

Bening plays Jackson, who Paramount describes as "the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas."

Ed Harris is set to play Everett McKinney, "a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Country singer Morgan Wade is also set to appear on Dutton Ranch.

The "Wilder Days" singer will play Carol, a bartender in Rio Paloma, Texas, who (per Deadline) has seen it all.

IMDB has a comprehensive list of the entire cast and crew.

When Does Dutton Ranch Premiere?

Dutton Ranch is set to launch with a two-episode premiere on May 15, 2026, on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network.

New episodes will air each Friday after that.

Season 1 of Dutton Ranch will consist of nine total episodes.

How Can I Watch Dutton Ranch?

Dutton Ranch will air via streaming on Paramount+ and on TV on the Paramount Network.

'Dutton Ranch' Season 1 Pictures Reveal New Villains Full disclosure, we're not sure which new Yellowstone universe cast members are going to be villains but we are sure that these 14 Dutton Ranch first-look pictures reveal at least one new Beth and Rip nemesis.

Is it Rob-Will? Or maybe the more polished Everett McKinney (played by Ed Harris) is the bad guy. Could it be Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson? Yellowstone fans know to never underestimate the women of the show.

Scroll through these Dutton Ranch pictures and decide for yourself. The season premiere comes on May 15 via Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

17 Most Stunning Yellowstone Franchise Deaths No character is safe in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe. Here are the 17 most stunning deaths from 1883 1923 and five seasons of Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes