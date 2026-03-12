Jelly Roll’s childhood home was no shack. The “Liar” singer famously grew up in Antioch, Tenn. but until now few fans could see what his home looked like.

The Nashville Musical History Tour Facebook page uncovered the house, providing key context and comparisons to help understand Jelly Roll’s raising. This became a topic of conversation prior to his Grand Ole Opry induction when he told media that he did a little tour of his neighborhood before making his way to the Opry House.

Jelly Roll became a member of the Grand Ole Opry on March 10, 2026.

His mother Donna DeFord was in the audience and he thanked her for sharing music with him as a boy.

Jelly Roll’s father Horace “Buddy” DeFord died on March 20, 2019.

Jelly Roll's Childhood Home

Jelly Roll’s family paid $81,000 for the house in 1987 and sold the home he grew up in in 2003 for $100,000 (per Redfin). It hasn’t transferred owners since. Per Zillow, it’s worth $358,000 or about $179 a square foot.

The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is just over 2,000 square feet. A picture shows that it’s a split-level with a well-kept facade.

At one point, Jelly Roll tried to buy his house but his offer was turned down.

The singer's opinion of the house has shifted over the years as he went from struggling addict to artist and now country superstar. He's both called the house a shack and admitted the neighborhood was "decently middle class."

"But I didn't know one person on my street with a career. Everybody did drugs," he told the New York Times (per NMHT).

Where Does Jelly Roll Live Today?

Jelly Roll's current residence is in the greater Nashville area but he's never shared much more than that. In 2024 he bought a 500-acre farm and has released video of buildings being constructed on the land. He may or may not still own an additional Nashville residence, acquired in late 2023.

Architectural Digest notes that he and wife Bunnie Xo also owned a home near Las Vegas for several years. They bought the 4,000 square foot home in 2022 and sold it two years later for $1.075 million.

Also living with Jelly and Bunnie is his almost 18-year-old daughter Bailee Ann.

