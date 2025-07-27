Here’s What Police Are Saying About Hulk Hogan’s Death

Police have shared more details about events leading up to the death of wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan.

Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) died on Thursday morning (July 24) at his home in Clearwater, Fla.

The former WWE star had been rumored to be in poor health for several months, but family disputed reports from June that he was on his death bed.

Hogan, 71, leaves behind wife Sky Daily and two adult children, Brooke and Nick.

Hulk Hogan Police Investigation

During an afternoon press conference, Clearwater Police Major Nate Burnside revealed that Hogan died at 11:17AM. That’s 86 minutes after the original 911 call was received, at 9:51AM.

It took EMTs five minutes to arrive at Hogan’s home.

At 10:19AM, police were dispatched to the house and arrived at 10:23. Less than 10 minutes later (at 10:32AM), Hogan was transported to Morton Plant Hospital.

The U.K. Daily Mail offers a full timeline.

Burnside said Hogan was experiencing a serious medical issue when personnel arrived. The brief statement didn’t include a ton of information, but he did say that no signs of foul play or suspicious activity were found.

How Did Hulk Hogan Die?

In recent years, Hulk Hogan underwent many surgeries related to injuries suffered during his wrestling career.

Last fall, he told Jake Paul he'd undergone 10 back surgeries in 10 years. In denying he was on his death bed last month, Hogan's team told E! News that he had undergone neck surgery recently, but there was no reason to panic.

On social media, it had been business as usual for Hogan. That included heavy promotion of his new wrestling league, beer and other ventures.

On Thursday afternoon, his team shared a statement to social media.

"Our beloved Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by his loved ones," it reads. "At this time of grief, we ask that everyone please respect the privacy of his family and friends."

"May we all take solace in the wonderful memories he left behind for the millions of fans worldwide whose lives he touched for more than four decades. He will be missed, but never forgotten."

40 Photos of Hulk Hogan's Life In and Out of the Wrestling Ring Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll