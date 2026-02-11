Several drivers racing during Daytona 500 weekend will strive to "Be like Biff." Greg Biffle's death will be on hearts and minds as the new NASCAR season begins. His legacy is certain to be a major storyline.

Greg Biffle and his family were killed in a plane crash in North Carolina on Dec. 18.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Biffle was an experienced pilot who flew his personal helicopter to aid support after Hurricane Helene in 2024. He was not piloting the plane at the time of the crash.

The 2026 Daytona 500 airs on FOX on Sunday (Feb. 15) at 2:30PM ET. This is the first race since Biffle was killed. Even though he was retired, he remained active in the NASCAR community. Many of his friends and proteges will pay their respects.

Greg Biffle Daytona 500 Tribute

The most visible Greg Biffle tribute at the Daytona 500 will be how several drivers choose to display their vehicle numbers. The four RFK Racing (Biffle's former team) cars will use Biffle's font for the number. So too will Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and AJ Allmendinger.

Daily Down Force shared a list of social media posts from teams intending to do similar. Brad Keselowski and Corey LaJoie are two more.

Earlier weekend races will find cars and trucks with a "Be Like Biff" sticker on the body. Niece Motorsports is using Biffle's font for four trucks racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

This race will feature a new driver very familiar to Biffle's fans, friends and family.

YouTube personality Cleetus McFarland (real name Garrett Mitchell) shared that Biffle was on his way to Florida to visit with him when his plane crashed shortly after takeoff. They’ve worked together on several levels, with the newcomer taking advice to build his career.

This weekend, Mitchell will make his NCTS debut in the No. 4 truck.

Who Else Was Killed In the Greg Biffle Plane Crash?

Biffle's wife Cristina, daughter Emma and son Ryder were also aboard the plane. Part of their trip to Florida was a family vacation ahead of the holidays. Emma was Biffle's daughter with his first wife.

Additionally, a pilot named Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were killed in the crash, as was NASCAR motorhome driver and close Biffle friend Craig Wadsworth.