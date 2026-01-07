On Sunday (Jan. 4), friends and family said goodbye to Emma Biffle, daughter of NASCAR driver Greg Biffle. The teenager was one of seven people killed in a Dec. 18 plane crash in North Carolina.

Her father, stepmother Cristina and half-brother Ryder also died when the plane they were in failed to execute a successful emergency landing at the Statesville Regional Airport in Statesville, N.C.

Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton and Jack Dutton were the other three people killed in the crash.

The plane — owned by Biffle — was headed to Florida for a family vacation.

Emma was Biffle's 14-year-old daughter with his first wife, Nicole.

Greg Biffle's Daughter's Obituary

Emma Elizabeth Biffle was remembered as an "amazing light." Her obituary at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home describes her as "fun, outgoing, funny, caring, and above all, a pure soul full of love."

"She was a good friend to all and always cared how others felt. She will be deeply missed by the many people who loved her but mostly by her mom, who shared a profoundly intense bond with her."

Like her father, Emma also had a deep love for animals. She was a student at Davidson Day School and those seeking to make a donation in her memory are asked to contribute to a local animal shelter or to the Davidson Day Fund.

Jared C. Tilton, Getty Images Jared C. Tilton, Getty Images loading...

Memorial for Greg Biffle + His Family

Emma Biffle's funeral was separate from the rest of her family's. She was remembered on Sunday at the Cain Center in Cornelius, N.C.

Read More: 39 Country Stars and Celebrities Who Died In 2025

A Gathering of Remembrance for all seven killed will take place on the morning of Jan. 16 at BoJangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. Those unable to attend can watch via live stream. Details — including a start time — have not yet been released.

No funeral details for the other members of the Biffle family have been shared.

Greg Biffle: Cause of the Plane Crash

Greg Biffle's plane crashed shortly after takeoff. The plane circled back in an attempt to make an emergency landing but hit light poles and a tree line before reaching the runway. Flames quickly engulfed the plane, killing all seven people on board.

While the FAA is still investigating the cause of the crash, several witnesses reported hearing a loud pop at takeoff. Poor visibility caused by bad weather may have also played a factor. It's not clear who was piloting the plane.

Their death in an aviation crash is one country music fans are far too familiar with. Nearly a dozen stars have died in planes or helicopters.

11 Country Singers Who Died in Plane Crashes Remembering the country music legends and musicians who died in plane and helicopter crashes

This list proves that small risks an artist takes each time they travel to a show adds up. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes