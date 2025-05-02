Yakima Doesn’t Have the Most Dangerous Drivers in WA… but they’re close

Seriously, though. What's up with all the other drivers.

You're the best driver on the road, why does everyone else have to suck so much?

Well, I can't help you answer that, you're driving just fine, it's everyone else who is the problem on the roads.

Personal injury lawyer website Boohoff Law looked deeper into this to find out where the worst drivers are in Washington State by way of accidents.

Where are the most dangerous drivers in Washington State?

When you add up all of the at-risk things that could make a dangerous driver including most fatal accidents, crime, and many other topics they say Everett has the most fatal crash rates and crime risk than anywhere else in Washington State.

Then other towns like Tacoma and Kent may not be the most dangerous due to fatal accident risk but do risk higher crime.

Even the mighty Seattle, where many sites claim have the worst drivers in the entire United States only come in 7th on this list.

The second largest city, Spokane, comes in 5th.

And trailing just in front of Spokane we have our humble town of Yakima coming in 4th place for most dangerous, at-risk drivers when it comes to accidents, crime, and everything else.

Yakima ranks fourth with a composite score of 75. Its fatal crash rate of 32.11 is lower than many cities in the top half of the list, but safety concerns—especially around vehicle crime and assault—elevate its overall score.

You can see for yourself on boohofflaw.com.

