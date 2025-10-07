(The Center Square) – Not even the Washington State Capitol’s Legislative Building in Olympia is immune to crime.

On Sunday night, an intruder broke into the Legislative Building and caused significant damage to historical artifacts and rooms by smashing items and setting fires. No preliminary estimate of the dollar amount of damage was available at the time of publication.

“We do not yet have a cost estimate,” Kara Klotz with the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services emailed The Center Square. “That will take some time, and we will share it when it’s available.”

There was significant damage to the State Reception Room, which “contains many priceless, irreplaceable historical artifacts, some of which were damaged,” according to a DES news release.

The building was temporarily closed on Monday morning, DES said, but is now open to the public, with certain areas blocked off due to damage assessments and ongoing repair work.

“I appreciate the rapid response from DES staff and collaboration with our emergency response partners," DES Director Matt Jones said in the news release. "We are reviewing security at the State Capitol Campus to ensure the safety of all who work and visit the campus.”

The suspect, identified as Gunnar Schubert, 29, was arrested within 10 minutes by the Washington State Patrol. According to the WSP, the incident was not politically motivated and was carried out by an individual experiencing a mental health crisis.

Several state leaders spoke out.

“Last night, an intruder broke into the Legislative Building and damaged several facilities and historical artifacts,” Gov. Bob Ferguson said on X Monday morning.

“There was significant damage in our State Reception Room, which is a particularly important space. We are still assessing the damage.

“We have the most beautiful Capitol in the country. I am grateful for the quick work of our Department of Enterprise Services and the Washington State Patrol to bring this individual safely into custody.”

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins issued a statement on Monday.

“Washington’s historic Capitol is more than just a building — it is the people’s house, and it must always be a place where legislators, staff, and the public feel safe carrying out the important work of democracy,” she said. “While this act of destruction is disturbing, we will not be deterred. The people’s work will continue, and our commitment to transparency, safety, and service remains unwavering.”

Lt. Gov. Denny Heck also issued a Monday statement, mindful of the political violence that has dominated the news in the aftermath of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination last month while addressing an audience on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

“Over the last several years, there has been a significant escalation in both violence-tinged political rhetoric and actual violence,” Heck said. “We can continue to adapt security measures, and we will, designed to prevent and deter such incidents. The fact remains, however, that we must all do our part in turning down the temperature. Violent rhetoric, property destruction, and violence against individuals are a cancer on our democratic society.

“The state capitol is our permanent symbol of democracy and our belief in self-rule. We will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2028. Thanks to the work of the public servants at the State Department of Enterprise Services, I expect it to be fully restored by the end of the week.”