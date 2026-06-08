As announced at Aviation Day at Yakima Air Terminal, they dropped a bombshell of an announcement saying that the Yakima Air Fair was returning to Yakima in 2027.

Related: See the P-51 Mustang at Aviation Day

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Yakima Air Fair History

The Yakima Air Fair was an annual event that started in the early 1980s and would entertain everyone in the Yakima Valley.

Even if you didn't go to Yakima Air Terminal, you could still see the planes and jets in the sky from just about anywhere in the Yakima Valley.

Attending in person was the way to go as you could see these planes up close and take part of all of the other fun activities that happened at the Yakima Air Fair.

Some of the features from past Yakima Air Fairs have been seeing military jets, cargo aircraft, helicopers, and vintage aircraft. You could also chat with the pilots.

One draw over the years was anytime the famous Blue Angels would be in town performing amazing acrobatics in the sky.

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Aviation Day to Yakima Air Fair

For the past three years, Yakima Air Terminal hosted Aviation Day which is a lot of fun, but wasn't the same as Yakima Air Fair. Still a fun time to visit and see planes up close including the historic Mustang.

With Aviation Day growing year after year, they decided to give what the people have been asking for ever since Yakima Air Fair stopped becoming an annual event and bring back the Yakima Air Fair.

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Outside of the announcement, there isn't much else known about this outside of it happening around the same time next year, that first weekend of June. We'll let you know more detail as soon as we do.