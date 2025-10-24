Oh, the drivers we see on the road today...

We have drivers that drive too fast.

We even have drivers that drive too slow on some roads around here.

Almost 6 million car crashes every year and about 25% of those are due to distracted driving from people using their phones.

Even though there are laws in place to not use your phone for distracted driving purposes, here we still are with people on the roads using their phones.

We'll, as it turns out, Washington State is one of the worst states for drivers.

According to a recent study from Hard Rock Washington is tied for the 3rd worst state for drivers.

Washington State shares it's third place with Nevada.

Hard Rock is a sports betting website so this survery was interesting to them.

In Washington State alone, 18% admitted watching a game while on the road driving. Talk about a distraction!

Washington State had over 117,000 estimated car crashes in the past 12 months.

Washington has been number one for worst drivers on other lists in the past, but three is still way up there.

But what about those couple of states that are worse than Washington?

If you thought it was California, you're almost there. The good people of California come in second place for worst drivers in the United States.

19% of California drivers have admitted they'd watch sports while driving.

Listening is one thing but to actually watch the sports game, that's no good.

California has had 588,830 crashes in the last 12 months.

The Worst Drivers in America

Cleveland may rock, but Ohio has the worst drivers with an estimated 20% watching sports while driving.

Absolutely insane.

