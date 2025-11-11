Of course you know it's illegal to drive over the speed limit. It's why speed limits exist in the first place, for the safety of you and those around you. However, is it illegal to drive under the speed limit here in Washington State?

Getting Pulled Over for Driving Under the Speed Limit

According to Washington State Legislature RCW 46.61.425 you can absolutely get pulled over for driving under the speed limit.

(1) No person shall drive a motor vehicle at such a slow speed as to impede the normal and reasonable movement of traffic except when reduced speed is necessary for safe operation or in compliance with law: PROVIDED, That a person following a vehicle driving at less than the legal maximum speed and desiring to pass such vehicle may exceed the speed limit, subject to the provisions of RCW 46.61.120 on highways having only one lane of traffic in each direction, at only such a speed and for only such a distance as is necessary to complete the pass with a reasonable margin of safety.

(2) Whenever the secretary of transportation or local authorities within their respective jurisdictions determine on the basis of an engineering and traffic investigation that slow speeds on any part of a highway unreasonably impede the normal movement of traffic, the secretary or such local authority may determine and declare a minimum speed limit thereat which shall be effective when appropriate signs giving notice thereof are erected. No person shall drive a vehicle slower than such minimum speed limit except when necessary for safe operation or in compliance with law.

The reason for pulling you over may vary.

If you're driving slower than the speed limit on a two-lane road and you have several cars behind you. In that case you should pull off to the side to let them pass.

If you're driving under the speed limit for your own reasons when it's far under the speed limit. For instance, you're driving 20 in a 40.

These are under perfect driving conditions. If roads are icy or it's foggy or raining then, yes, you can drive the conditions safely and legally.

