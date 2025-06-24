New Rules Help Washington Teachers Handle Classroom Disruptions
Remember that one kid in school back in the day that was a distraction to the class?
That kid would have a tough time with this new rule that Washington public schools are putting into place next month.
The Washington State Standard reported on new discipline rules put into effect for all Washington public schools.
These new disciplinary steps will go into effect as soon as July of this year but they'll already be in place for the '25-'26 school year and beyond.
What are the new Washington Schools Discipline Actions
Starting June 11th, If a teacher can't redirect students to stay on task (for instance, warning them) teachers can remove a student from their classroom. And not just for the day, either. If they deem it necessary, they can remove the student for up to 2 days.
This is set for Washington State but it's also up to the local school districts to decide for it to be allowed.
They also don't need to go through a checklist to see if any of the alternative methods work first before doing so. They have to try at least one but, if unsuccessful, they don't need to try the others if the teacher believes the other methods also wouldn't work in a specific situation.
The school will still communicate with the family on what happened and keep a record of it.
There are some parents who think this may be a bit extreme as there are children who are harder to redirect. However, there are also who deem this could be a proven method so teachers aren't using everyone else's time if there's a distraction.
You can read more about it from Washington State Standard
