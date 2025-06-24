Remember that one kid in school back in the day that was a distraction to the class?

That kid would have a tough time with this new rule that Washington public schools are putting into place next month.

The Washington State Standard reported on new discipline rules put into effect for all Washington public schools.

School classroom in Japanese high school maroke loading...

These new disciplinary steps will go into effect as soon as July of this year but they'll already be in place for the '25-'26 school year and beyond.

What are the new Washington Schools Discipline Actions

Starting June 11th, If a teacher can't redirect students to stay on task (for instance, warning them) teachers can remove a student from their classroom. And not just for the day, either. If they deem it necessary, they can remove the student for up to 2 days.

This is set for Washington State but it's also up to the local school districts to decide for it to be allowed.

They also don't need to go through a checklist to see if any of the alternative methods work first before doing so. They have to try at least one but, if unsuccessful, they don't need to try the others if the teacher believes the other methods also wouldn't work in a specific situation.

The school will still communicate with the family on what happened and keep a record of it.

Detention dayice loading...

There are some parents who think this may be a bit extreme as there are children who are harder to redirect. However, there are also who deem this could be a proven method so teachers aren't using everyone else's time if there's a distraction.

You can read more about it from Washington State Standard

Look at These 21 Cool Perks for Washington State Veterans These discounts are provided as a benefit for military service folks by the following businesses in collaboration with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. VA News has many other helpful resources , too. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Rediscover Nostalgia: 10 Antique Washington Radio Tools Let's reminisce about the Golden Age of radio equipment. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

LOOK: See Which Countries Will Get Highest Trump Tariffs Here's the list of the 32 countries being given the highest tariffs by the Trump White House Administration, in order from least to greatest as of April 9, 2025. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Read More: #1 Bucket List Restaurant in WA

Read More: Rattlesnake Ridge Crack Updated Photo

Read More: Gone but Not Forgotten Restaurants in Yakima